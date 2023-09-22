Mixed reactions trail Gov Mbah’ victory at Enugu Election Petition Tribunal

COSMAS CHUKWU

The Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu on Thursday dismissed the Petition of Labour Party and its candidate, Mr Chijioke Edeoga against the election of Mr Peter Mbah of the PDP.

The Tribunal chairman, Justice Kudirat Akano, delivering the Judgement, struck out all the petitions by LP and upheld the election of Mbah as the duly elected governor of the state.

However, Commissioner for Information, Mr Aka Eze Aka, said the judgement was expected.

“You can see the jubilation everywhere which is enough evidence that the people actually voted for Mbah.

“That goes to prove that the people of the state love him, hence they voted massively for him,” he said.

Aka said that the victory meant that the government would now concentrate on the various projects lined up for the development of the state.

In the same vein, a legal practitioner and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Mr Chidi Okeke, described the judgement as a welcome development.

“We did not expect anything less. It is a sweet victory,” he said.

However, the State Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Mr Onuora Odo, described the Judgement as a “sham and a pervasion of justice”.

Odo, a legal practitioner, vowed that the party would surely move to a higher court to seek justice.

“Our legal team are going to study the Judgement carefully and advice on the next line of action.

“But rest assured that we will seek justice in a higher court, that Judgement cannot stand,” he said.

Labour Party today watched in horror as another absurdity played out in Enugu where the Governorship and House of Assembly Tribunal dismissed allegations of NYSC certificate forgery against the PDP candidate, Peter Mbah.

The tribunal also struck out our party’s allegation of over-voting, bypass of BVAS while insisting that Peter Mbah was duly elected as governor by majority of lawful and valid votes cast at the election.

Though we will seek redress at the Supreme Court immediately knowing that justice was miscarried in this particular case and that the tribunal judgement can not stand, however we are worried about the level of degeneration in our judiciary where ridiculous rulings are frequently churned out from the hallowed temple of justice.

Our case before the tribunal was a clear case of electoral robbery where we pointed out that in Enugu, after the collation of 16 LGAs out of the 17 LGAs of the state, our candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, was leading with over 11,000 votes, surprisingly, the PDP in Enugu, working in cahoots with the INEC, shockingly and provocatively wrote and awarded to the PDP a whopping 30,000 votes at Nkanu East LGA, the LGA of the PDP candidate.

We pointed out that the figures from the INEC BVAS, Nkanu East LGA recorded a total number of 15,000 accredited voters on election day. However, when votes were declared, the PDP was allocated a total number of 30,350 votes while a total number of 1,855 was credited to the Labour Party. So, we asked how could INEC have turned out over 33,000 votes in a place where only about 15,000 voters were accredited.

We had also asked the tribunal to disqualify the PDP candidate for presenting a fake NYSC certificate. The authority of NYSC confirmed that the PDP candidate absconded from service and that the certificate he parades was not issued by them. Doesn’t that seem like an open and close case, yet the tribunal saw nothing in a clear case of electoral forgery and perjury.

In the wake of this judgement, we were aware of series of visits made by Mba to Aso Rock and we also took note of his level of confidence lately. However, we had ignored these ominous signs while hoping that the blind Lady of Justice will act impartially but we are shocked with this judicial endorsement.

Labour Party may be weeping today for this travesty of justice meted at us but we do not know whose turn it would be tomorrow. Evil they say triumph when the righteous keep silent and when they refuse to condemn it. We also think that the judiciary has a key role to play in keeping our democracy alive and safe. We therefore call for a concerted effort by all well meaning Nigerians to guide this all important arm of government and ensure that it is not captured by the state. We must all rise to save our democracy.

.Gov. extends hands of fellowship to opposition

Governor Peter Mbah has lauded thet State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, which dismissed the petitions of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and the Labour Party (LP) candidates challenging his victory in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, describing the decision as victory for democracy and the people of Enugu State.

Dr. Mbah also extended hands of fellowship to the opposition candidates and their political parties, saying the task to build Enugu remained a collective one, and that he was committed to working with all, irrespective of political leanings.

The Tribunal chaired by Justice Kudirat Akano, had earlier in the day dismissed the petitions of the governorship candidate of the PRP, Chris Agu, and the candidate of the LP, Chijioke Edeoga.

Addressing the state, at the Government House, Enugu, Mbah said: “This is another memorable day in the annals of our dear state, as the Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal affirmed the mandate, which you freely gave to us on 18th of March this year.

“This is victory for Ndi Enugu. It is also victory for democracy.

“It is a victory for massive development for Ndi Enugu. It is a victory for exponential growth for Ndi Enugu. It is a victory for Enugu’s greatness. It is a victory a victory for the ban on Monday sit-at-home. It is also victory for our determination to restore water in all your homes in the next 68 days”.

While thanking God for making the victory possible, Dr. Mbah also commended the tribunal for painstakingly dissecting the petitions and “for coming out with fair and just decision that resonates with Ndi Enugu”.

“The verdict has further strengthened our confidence in the judiciary as the temple of justice and the last hope of the common man”.

Extending hands of fellowship to his opponents, Mbah said: “There is time for everything under the sun. There is time to strive and time to unite. We all put ourselves forward to serve Ndi Enugu. The people have spoken, and the Tribunal has also affirmed. If service was the motivation, then it is time to rise above partisanship and come together because there is so much work to be done.

“Our arms are wide open and I beckon on my brothers, who ran this race with us, to join us in the onerous task of building a new Enugu State of our dreams.

“In the same vein, I enjoin all our supporters to be magnanimous in victory. Politics is over. Governance began on 29th May when we were inaugurated. It is time to unite”.

Governor Mbah, who reiterated his resolve to deliver on his campaign promises, further stressed that the tribunal’s decision was an elixir to do more, and urged the people to hold him to account on those promises.

“Once more, I immensely thank the good people of Enugu State, who not only believed in us, but also vested their mandate in us. Above all also above, they have stood by us every step of the way.

“I want to assure them that I will work for them with every fibre of my being. I stand by every campaign promise I made as espoused in our Statement of Purpose. I also stand by the Citizens Charter that I executed on my first day in office. The Enugu people should hold me to account. I will not let them down”, he concluded.

.Judgement against LP ‘ridiculous, absurd’- Abure

.Edeoga vows to appeal ruling, urges supporters to remain calm

Labour Party candidate for the 2023 Governorship Election in Enugu State Barr. Chijioke Edeoga says he would challenge Thursday’s judgement at the Appeal Court.

A statement issued by his Campaign Organization acknowledgment the tribunal judgement which was in favour of the PDP and stated preparedness to challenge the outcome of the judgement at the Court of Appeal and to all extents as permitted by law.

“To this end, we urge our supporters across the state and in other parts of the country to remain calm, law-abiding, and to go about their businesses without fear or hindrance.

“We retain a firm belief in the justice, and will go the full extent legally possible in ensuring that the hopes of Enugu people who turned out in their numbers to vote for Labour Party candidates on March 18, 2023 are realized.”

The statement was signed by Engr George Ugwu, Spokesman, Edeoga/Nwokeabia Campaign Organisation.