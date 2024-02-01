Mistaken identity:Anambra Government identifies alleged roaming lady as Tanya Okpala

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

Ananmbra State Government has said it has identified the alleged roaming lady as Tanya Okpala.

It said Tanya Okpala was identified recently after proper investigations on the true identity of a woman referted to as Jacqueline Okwuwueze allegedly found roaming helplessly in Awka, the Anambra State capital recently.

Governor Soludo made this known through Christian Aburime, his Press Secretary, yesterday.

Sources said an unidentified persons on an online platform had mistaken the woman for Jacklene Okwueze, said to be a USA based Tennis Star from Anambra Anambra when he called for help over the woman’s plight, adding that the government while extending help to Okpala also mistakenly took her for Okwueze.

Soludo said the state government had retracted its earlier statement on the identity misrepresentation and apologizes to all concerned.

“The Anambra State Government has expressed its regret and apology for the error of initially referring to the recently rescued Tanya Okpala as Jacqueline Okwueze”, Soludo said.

It would be recalled that a few days ago, Tanya Okpala, the former Nigerian tennis champion, who was seen on the street of Awka, was widely referred to as Jacqueline Okwueze across various social media platforms.

“Following public outcry to the Anambra State Government to come to her aid, she was traced and taken into custody for proper care by the State government

“In its initial reference to the story, the State Government equally, wrongly referred to Tanya Okpala as Jacqueline Okwueze, following the lead from many social media publications. When it came to the attention of the Government that the true identity of the lady was Tanya Okpala, the Government immediately pulled down the publication and published the correct information which then referred to the lady as Tanya Okpala.

“The error in the initial reference was based on a mistaken identity, founded on a mere reference to the same name that was represented to the State as the lady in question.

“The State Government wishes to officially retract the said initial reference to Jacqueline Okwueze and hereby apologises to Jacqueline Okwueze for the anomaly”, Governor Soludo further stated.