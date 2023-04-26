Missing Enugu Guber aspirant found dead

Missing Enugu Guber aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the recently concluded election Chief Dons Udeh has been found dead.

It was exclusively reported that the politician went missing last Saturday.

He was found dead at the 9th-mile area of Enugu State.

His vehicle was also reported to have been recovered.

The police is yet to make an official statement on the incident.

Everydaynewsngr.net reported that the former State Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, wasn’t picking his calls raising fears that he may have been kidnapped.

His telephone was later found by the wall of the Ogui police station confirming fears that he could have run into trouble. His wife who had been trying the line was later informed that the phone was found. She was said to have reported at the station where she narrated that she had been trying to reach him without success. Our source however said “nobody is sure if he has been kidnapped. But it’s certain that he is missing and nobody knows his whereabouts.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng