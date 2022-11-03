Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina Get Married

Former title holders Mariana Varela of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico—who competed in the 2021 Miss Grand International—announced on social media they married each other.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private,” they wrote in Spanish on Oct. 30, “we now open our doors to a special day.”

The pair included Oct. 28 in their caption along with a heart and wedding ring emoji, which appears to be the date they tied the knot. The couple shared a sweet video montage, including a clip of them embracing outside a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Mariana is seen wearing a white mini dress adorned with rhinestone fringes for the occasion, while her wife Fabiola sported a white blazer with black slacks. The beauty queens also wore the same outfits to a family gathering featured in the slideshow, as the two hug while their loved ones stand around them.