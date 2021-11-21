MIRIAM OLUSANYA: Professional pillar  of trust and commitment at GTB

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

There is no gainsaying that the womenfolk in Nigeria are now standing very strongly to be counted whether in the arena of politics, ,business and not excluding the leadership of religious or civil society organizations where many of them occupy commanding heights.

But it does appear that it is in the area of business and entrepreneurship that the women are pulling their weights the most at the moment. Today, many of the executive chambers of banks, insurance companies and related financial houses are being presided over by women whose professional competencies can no longer be called to question due mainly to their monumental achievements in their chosen professions.

One of such women professionals of repute is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank Ltd, Mrs. Miriam Olusanya. Beside been the first female Managing Director of the bank, she is consciously seated at the head of the management of the multi-billion naira investment with an intimidating wealth of experience in banking industry for over 21 years spanning transaction services, treasury, assets and liability management, corporate finance and wholesale banking

Rising through the ranks until her appointment as Executive Director of GTB in 2018, a position she held until she ascended the position of Managing Director of the bank, Olusanya who joined the bank as an executive trainee has in no small measure contributed to the rapid growth of GTB as the global brand which the bank is today.

Having joined Guaranty Trust Bank in 1998 after two years at SmithKline Beecham Nigeria, now GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Miriam should no doubt be said to be committed to building on the vision and mission of the financial institution which has been in existence for the past 31 years. Olusanya is believed to be the right candidate for the chief executive position of GTB looking at her wealth of experience.

As an accomplished banker, Olusanya’s wealth of experience contributed to the growth of not only GTB but the Nigerian DMBs at large. Prior to her appointment as Managing Director of GTB, she was the Group Treasurer and Head of Wholesale Banking. Olusanya also serves on the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited as a non-executive director.

Olusanya is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan and University of Liverpool where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy and an MBA in Finance and Accounting respectively. She also attended several executive management and banking-specific developmental programmes in leading educational institutions around the world.

A member of the Financial Markets Sub Committee of the Bankers’ Committee, the primary interactive policy platform made up of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and banks, Mrs. Olusanya was the Group Treasurer and Head, Wholesale Banking Division, responsible for balance sheet and financial markets activities of the Bank and its African subsidiaries, Corporate Finance as well as Investor Relations.

In 2006, she led the team that secured the appointment of GTB as a Primary Dealer/ Market Maker in FGN Bonds with the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The impact of Miriam’s leadership of GTB has started manifesting considering the trading results which GTB recently released to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE) where the Group reported Profit Before Tax of N151.9 billion, representing a drop of 9.2per cent over N167.4billion recorded in the corresponding period of September 2020.

But the Group’s loan book (net) increased by 4.5per cent from N1.66trillion recorded as of December 2020 to N1.74trillion in September 2021, while deposit liabilities increased by 8.0per cent from N3.61trillion in December 2020 to N3.90trillion in September 2021.

The Group’s balance sheet remained well structured and resilient with total assets and shareholders’ funds closing at N5.14trillion and N824.7billion respectively.

Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained very strong, closing at 23.8per cent, while asset quality was sustained as NPL ratio and Cost of Risk (COR) closed at 5.8per cent and 0.3per cent in September 2021 from 6.4per cent and 1.2per cent in September 2020 respectively.

Commenting on the results, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO Plc), Mr. Segun Agbaje, said; “Our performance validates the resilience of our balance sheet in spite of the challenges in the operating environment and, further justifies our decision to diversify our earnings by going beyond banking in creating long-term value for our discerning stakeholders.

Overall, the Group continues to post one of the best metrics in the Nigerian Financial Services industry in terms of key financial ratios i.e., Post-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 20.8per cent, Post-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 3.4per cent, Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 23.8per cent and Cost to Income ratio of 44.9per cent.

GTCO is a leading financial services group with banking operations in Nigeria, West Africa, East Africa, and the United Kingdom alongside new businesses in Payment, Asset Management, and Pension Fund Administration. Its leadership in the banking industry and efforts at empowering people and communities has earned it many prestigious awards over the years. This and many more are part of the rich background of GTB which Miriam is now building upon in her concerted efforts to making the bank the first among equals.

Post-consolidation, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc now Ltd made a strategic decision to actively pursue retail banking. A major rebranding exercise followed in June 2005, which saw the Bank emerge with improved service offerings, an aggressive expansion strategy, and its vibrant orange identity.

In 2007, the Bank entered the history books as the first Nigerian financial Institution to undertake a $350 million regulation Eurobond issue and a $750 million Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) Offer. The listing of the GDRs on the London Stock Exchange in July that year made the Bank the first Nigerian Company and African Bank to be listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

In December 2009, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc successfully completed an offering of N13.165 billion Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Non-Convertible Bonds Due 2014 (Series I), being the first tranche under the Bank’s N200 billion debt Issuance Programme. As if that was not enough, the bank in May 2011, launched a $500 million bond – the first non-sovereign benchmark bond offering from sub-Saharan Africa (outside South Africa), to the international community. The highly successful offering which matured in 2016, went further to show the international finance communities believe in the GTBank brand. It was not surprising therefore that GTB in 2013 issued a $ 400,000,000 Euro bond at a coupon rate of 6per cent; the least obtained by a Nigerian company in the international capital market.

Taking these as background which can be described as part of the icing on the cake which Miriam and GTB molding, it will follow that her professional fitness and competence on the job are attributes which will encourage her to do more in the upliftment of GTB onto more glorious heights thus positioning her for greater job challenges and fulfillment at higher levels.