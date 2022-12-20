Ministry trains journalists on effective reportage on promotion of safety and health in workplace

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

For effective reportage of the promotion of safety and health in workplace, and to continuously present the activities of the ministry to the general public, the ministry of labour and employment, has organised training for labour correspondents in Abuja.

The one-day training was also to equip newsmen on the projection of the ministry in the year coming.

Declaring the training workshop open in Abuja, yesterday, the permanent secretary, of the ministry, Kachollom Daju said promotion of Safety and Health in the Workplace was a vital mandate of the Ministry.

According to her, “the overall objective of the workshop is to ensure effective reportage of the mandate of the Ministry in promoting Safety and Health in the Workplace”,..

She charged the participants of the workshop to ensure that the workshop gain proper understanding of the functions, programmes, activities and achievements of the Ministry in this area of its mandates.

The permanent secretary said the professional departments, in collaboration with the service departments, drive the ministry’s mandates to satisfy the delivery expectations of the customers.

“The professional departmental mandates are components of the overall mandates of the Ministry. Every professional department performs a segment or more of the Ministry’s general mandates. Consequently, inadequate knowledge of the workings of these departments, which embody the essence of the Ministry, would invariably lead to unsatisfactory reportage of their activities, and ultimately the Ministry’s mandates”, she noted.

She maintained that “One of the ways to rectify this, is to equip you, Labour correspondents, with the necessary background information, which is integral to balanced, in-depth and impactful reportage. For this purpose, the workshop is expected to scale up and update your knowledge of this aspect of the Ministry’s mandates, for a corresponding effective and qualitative reportage on it.

“This workshop is the first in a series planned by the Ministry to improve your knowledge on the functions and workings of the professional departments, on which shoulders rest the achievement of the Ministry’s mandates.

“The workshop will also serve to refresh your memory, and bring you up to date, on the provisions of national laws and policies, as well as international laws and regulations on Occupational Safety and Health, especially ILO Conventions 155 and 187. As you may be aware, the 110th International Labour Conference (ILC), held this year in Geneva, added safety and health to the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work.

“The Occupational Safety and Health, and Inspectorate departments are at the helm of driving and delivering the Ministry’s mandate on the promotion of safe and healthy environment in the nation’s workplaces, through factory and labour inspections, and other activities and programmes.

“These two departments have significant roles to play in the success of Government’s policies and programmes in the labour sector, as they ensure the protection of the rights and welfare of workers through the enforcement of extant Labour laws. Therefore, it is important that the media understand some of their major work dynamics and how they deliver on this mandate”,..

She urged the participants to give the workshop a deeper understanding of these two departments and their functions, as well as the mandate delivery of the Ministry on occupational safety and health.

The permanent secretary said the media plays a vital role in the success of any government, through creating awareness on the activities and achievements of government, which enables the public to make informed judgements.

She however, said ineffective reportage of government activities and programmes could create wrong impressions and trigger off negative public perception, whereas effective and knowledge-based reporting on same could tilt public perception to the positive.

“Ineffective coverage of government activities could at times stem from improper understanding of the workings of the relevant Ministry”, she noted.

She appreciated the Journalists for their hard work and efforts in giving positive visibility to the Ministry, and enjoined them to cooperate with Government in promoting safe and healthy environment in the workplace through comprehensive and effective reportage of the Ministry’s programmes and activities in that area.

In her presentation, the Director, Occupational Safety and Health, Lauretta Adogu x-rayed the need for safety and health in workplace and urged every organisation to take the issue of workers’ safety at work seriously..