Ministry raises committee to probe “negative exposures to Nigeria” at Paris Games

The Federal Ministry of Sports Development on Friday in Abuja announced the formation of an investigative committee to look into Nigeria’s performances at the Paris Olympics and Paris Paralympics.

Mrs Kehinde Ajayi, the Ministry’s Director of Information and Press Relations, said in a statement that the committee is to investigate “various negative exposures to Nigeria” at the two Games.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Team Nigeria won no medals at the 2024 Olympic Games held at Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Team Nigeria to the Paralympic Games held in Paris from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8 however won seven medals —- two gold, three silver and two bronze —- to place 40th.

While the Paris 2024 outing was one of Nigeria’s worst outings at the Olympics, the performance at the Paralympic Games was also one of Nigeria’s worst.

“In its quest to investigate various negative exposures to the country during the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympic Games, the Ministry has constituted a seven-member committee to investigate such incidents,” Ajayi said.

She listed members of the committee to include Dr Mumuni Alao (representing the South-West) as Chairman, and Aliyu Mohammed (representing the North-West) as a Member.

Others are Rakiya Muhammed (representing the North-Central) as Member, Godwin Enakhena (representing the South-South) as Member, and Dr Abubakar Ango (representing the North-East) as Member.

The rest are Christy Opara (representing the South-East) as Member, and Victor Okangbe as Secretary.

“The committee will be inaugurated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Media Centre of Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja,” the Director of Information and PR said.

She added that members would be provided with the committee’s terms of reference during the inauguration.(NAN)