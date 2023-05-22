Ministry of Works officials  enmeshed in ‘fictitious’ contracts of  N692m for vehicles, production of special video as Senate demands refund

…no document to back up supply of vehicles, computer accessories

By Adekunle Adesuji

The officials of the Ministry of Works are enmeshed in N692 million for the purchase of vehicles , computer accessories, photocopying production and airing of special video documentary as the Senate ordered refund to Nation’s purse.

The discovery of fiticious contracts were uncovered in the 2018 report of Auditor General of the Federation which was also considered by the Senate Public Accounts Committee chaired by Senator Mathew Urhoghide.

The committee discovered that a contract of N343 million was awarded for purchase of project monitoring vehicles without due process and vehicles were not supplied and another contract was awarded for services and director purchase of vehicles spare parts, computer accessories, photocopying machine parts and for designing of Nigerian roads and bridges at N139 million.

In addition, it was discovered that N210 meant for that N210 meant for documentary was split into N130 million and N80 million paid into a staff account contravening Financial Regulation.

The Committee sent series of invitations to the Ministry of Works to defend the allegation raised by the Auditor General of the Federation.

But, the Officials of the Ministry ignores the invitations and the Committee has no order option than to sustain the position of the Auditor General.

The Senate therefore upheld the recommendation of the Committee on the matter when the report was submitted for consideration.

The query reads, “Audit observed that the sum of N343 million was paid for the purchase of 36 project monitoring vehicles without following due process.

” Further examination revealed that the 36 vehicles were not received into the store as there was no document to show such delivery.

In another query which reads, ” audit observed that advances in the sum of N139 million were granted on service and direct purchase of vehicles spare part, computer accessories, Photocopying machine parts for designing of Nigerian roads and bridges .

” There was no store record of those items to show that they were purchased.”

In the third query which reads, ” audit observed that N210 meant for documentary was split into N130 million and N80 million paid into a staff account contravening FR 713.

“Further examination revealed that the sum of N130 million was capturing developmental projects which included other ministries like : Finance , Agriculture, Transport, Petroleum Resources, Mines and Steel and Trade and investment.

” There was no receipt or retirement particulars attached to the payment vouchers to.justify the payment.

” The approval for the sum of N80 million was made to the Director of Finance and Account which was above his approval.limit.

” There was no evidence to show who the producer of the documentary was, or whether they were selected on a competitive basis.

” There was no evidence to show the work was actually done.”

The Senate Committee non its recommendation which was upheld by the Senate said the the permanent Secretary is required to account for the fund and paid back to Consolidated Revenue Fund.