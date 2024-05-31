Ministry of Police Affairs Trains Corp Members on Communication Skills

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs Dr. Nazir Sani Gwarzo has reiterated the need for the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members to imbibe the culture of the Ministry and possess the capacity to communicate messages effectively to audiences.

He stated this during the seminar on Effective Communication Skills and Public Speaking organized by the Ministry for the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members at the Headquarters of the Ministry in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary pointed out that Corp members who passed through the Ministry must stand out among their peers with confidence and possess good and quality delivery of messages to target audiences in an event.

In his words, “It is my responsibility not only to make sure you are happy here but also to put you on a path of progress and on a trajectory that would continue to make you rise and remember that you have passed through our institution”.

He said the assignment given to them was intentional and we expected them to put up their utmost best and come up with possible solutions noting that it was not for reading alone but to allow them to document their experiences and contributions to the police ecosystem.

According to him, “Yes it may seem like you are serving the country but it is a transition year from learning to implementation. This is where you transit. All along you have been learning now you are going to face the real world and it’s going to be tough, so we want to toughen you further so you can face the future”.

Gwarzo recalled the last engagement with the Corp members and discovered a low level of confidence among some of them and the need to organize a seminar to sharpen their speech delivery and public communication.

The Media and Communication Specialist, Mr. Oliver Iorkase in his presentation outlined seven (7) communication skills for effective communication as completeness; conciseness; consideration; concreteness; clarity; courtesy, and correctness have to be imbibed to communicate effectively with the audience.

He noted that social-demographic characteristics such as sex, age, language, and religion, as well as attentive listening to people, are essential things to consider in their interaction with the population they are addressing.

The team leader of Corp members in the Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr. Adetoyinbo Oluwaferanmi Pamilerin said that it was a great privilege to Corp members serving in the Ministry adding that it would help them to improve their delivery of messages to people in the society.

He thanked the Permanent Secretary and Directors for the cooperation and opportunity to learn and experience numerous things that would help to build themselves in any sphere of life they find themselves.