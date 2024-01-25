Ministry of Police Affairs Harps on Principles of Service Delivery to Implement Mandates.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Nasir Sani-Gwarzo has urged the staff of the Ministry to get acquitted with the philosophy and principles of service delivery and public service reform initiatives to effectively and efficiently implement the mandate of the Ministry.

He gave the charge during the sensitization workshop on service delivery initiatives for officers on Salary Grade Level 10-14 at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Conference Hall, Phase 1, Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Dr Sani-Gwarzo stated that the adoption of the SERVICE COMPACT with all Nigerians signals a realization that the Public Service could do better and needs to do better to serve the public adequately.

In his words, “Nigeria has been playing and will continue to play important roles in International For and as such will have to seek to self-improve its Governance processes through initiatives that focus on enhancing Public Service efficiency that will significantly contribute and propel the country towards achieving the desired reform agenda”.

The Permanent Secretary recalled that the leadership of all MDAs are into SERVICE COMPACT with all Nigerians. Hence, all Civil Servants are expected to be consciously and deliberately committed to rendering prompt and efficient services to the citizenry. According to him,

“This can only be possible if all eschew corruption and inefficiency. Stakeholders should work harder to bring the vision of the Ministry to fruition, through upholding positive values, follow-up processes, ensuring absolute discipline, and giving recognition to competency, transparency, and accountability in the discharge of staff duties, so that citizens are not short-changed in their expectations of the standard of service provided by Government institutions”.He reiterated the Management’s commitment to employ the SERVICOM platform in making things work in the Ministry so that stakeholders will always enjoy doing business with the Ministry.

Dr. Sani-Gwarazo said that the new initiative is aimed at breaking away from the old model to a new paradigm of productive, result-driven, world-class Civil Service for accelerated National Development.

The Permanent Secretary urged the participants to pay attention to the presentations and participate actively, hoping that the desired culture change would yield maximum benefits towards qualitative service delivery.

In his welcome address, the Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement, Mr.Mshelbwala Ibrahim Musa pointed out that the concept of SERVICOM intends to drive Reform change, Innovation, and Improvement efforts within the Ministry in compliance with the framework set by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) and Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR),

He added that the structure will identify processes, systems, and service gaps develop interventions to eliminate such challenges, and manage as well as drive SERVICOM aims and initiatives within the Ministry.

The Head of Operations

(SERVICOM) Mrs. Ngozi Akinbodewa in her presentation stated that the “Service COMPACT with All Nigerians” objective is to institutionalize a culture of continuous performance improvement and citizen-centered/customer focus in MDAs as well as promote transparency and accountability.In her words, “It allows for an open and transparent approach that all citizens can understand and can work with, it covers key information about organization service delivery approach and the relationship the customer will have with the MDAs”.

End