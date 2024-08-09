Ministry of Housing to assist Nigerian Airforce acquire affordable houses for officers 

By AKOR SYLVESTER -Abuja

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa has assured the Nigerian Air Force of the readiness of the Ministry to provide housing units to its personnel under the National Housing Program (NHP) at subsidized rates.

The Minister disclosed this when the Chief of Air staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, led a delegation of key officers from NAF on a courtesy visit to the Ministry in Abuja.

While appreciating the dedication of the Nigerian Airforce to providing security and protection of sovereignty of the nation, the Minister reiterated the obligation of the ministry to provide affordable housing for all class of Nigerians, covering low, middle and high level income earners.

He stated “As the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, we recognize the importance of providing suitable housing for members of the Nigerian Airforce. We assure our commitment to working with you towards meeting the needs of our Airforce.”

Dangiwa noted that the leadership of the Ministry under the Renewed Hope Housing Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu provided various options to enable Nigerians become home owners, saying that the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme launched by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Karsana, Abuja

is one opportunity available to Nigerians for home ownership

According to him, the program which aims at providing 50,000 affordable housing to Nigerians nationwide under phase 1, has started in 13 locations of the country with the Cities in Abuja to contain 3112 Units, 500 units in Kano state under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, and 1,500 units ongoing in Lagos, in partnership with Federal Mortgage Bank Nigeria (FMBN).

Dangiwa also explained that construction of houses was currently ongoing in 12 locations across the nation, two states in each geopolitical zones of the country where lands were provided and currently at various level of completion

The Minister highlighted the various purchasing options available to potential buyers to include; Outright, Rent -to – own, instalmental and mortgage loan with a single digit interest payable under 30 years period.

To ensure seamless accessibility in acquiring the houses Dangiwa added that the ministry has launched Renewed Hope Housing Portal

Speaking on the National Housing Program (NHP) constructed by the previous administration in the 30 states of the federation, Dangiwa explained, the houses have been advertised and have been over subscribed, saying also that the ownership option plans made available to prospectus buyers also include; outright purchase installmental payment, mortgage loan as well as rent-to-own.

Responding to the request for the National Housing in Bauchi, the Minister said, “We are ready to offer the whole estate in Bauchi to the Nigerian Air Force at a discounted rate to offer installmental payments as the chief of Air staff deems fit to pay”

The minister directed the Permanent Secretary to coordinate the teams from both the Ministry and the Airforce to undertake an assessment tour of the NHP site in Bauchi state in order to facilitate a speedy process of acquisition, giving assurance, the discounts will cover the cost of repairs for some of the houses that have become dilapidated.

On appeal to engage the Nigerian Airforce Investment Limited Housing and Construction Company, the Minister gave assurance that the company would be considered for the next procurement bid since the Ministry has just concluded its procurement process.

While expressing his elation on the Post- Service Housing pursuit of the Nigeria Airforce for its personnel, Dangiwa acknowledged the gesture as a welfare that could boost the morale for both serving and soon to retire officers.

He said, “we want to offer you the National House Programme across the country and the Renewed Hope Estates and Cities across the country,” suggesting Nigeria Airforce could purchase their preferences either by outright purchase or instalmental thereafter make deductions from the pensions of beneficiary to recoup the money.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Bala Abubarkar, while commending the Minister for the achievement recorded so far under his leadership, said they were in the ministry to seek collaboration on providing affordable houses for Airforce personnel covering both the officers in service and post -service.

Air Marshall Abubakar told the Minister that they also came to appeal for the NHP Bauchi housing units to either be given to Nigeria Airforce free or sold to them at a discounted rate with friendly payment terms, as acquiring it will go a long way to enhance the “operational readiness of the force.

Tge Chief of Air Staff also requested collaboration with the Ministry on engaging the Nigeria Airforce Investment Limited Housing and Construction Company in the ongoing construction of the Renewed Hope Cities and Estate projects across the country, affirming the company has handled several civil works and construction of houses such as the one the force has in Asokoro.