Ministerial screening: Akpabio stops El-Rufai from addressing petition’ on Kaduna insecurity

By Adekunle Adesuji

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday stopped former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-rufai from responding to “strong petition” presented against him by Senator Sunday Karimi.

During the screening , Karimi had tackled El-Rufai over security and national unity issues during the resumed ministerial screening.

After addressing the lawmakers on his personal achievements in all ramifications, Senator Sunday, however, raised a petition against the former FCT minister when asked to speak.

Karimi said, “Mr President, I have a petition written against the nominee over the issue of insecurity in Southern Kaduna when he was governor. If I am permitted, I will like to read the petition.”

“Your performance in any office you found yourself in this country has been outstanding, In BPE, your record is there, In FCT as a minister, your record is there, and as a two-time governor of Kaduna state.

“You did well but I have a very strong petition against you, and that borders on security, unity, and national cohesiveness of Nigerian nation and I think that petition should be considered along in this screening exercise.”

Karimi submitted the petition to the presiding officer of the ministerial screening and deputy senate president, Senator Barau Jibrin.

But, Akpabio declined to dwell on the petition and asked El-Rufai to “take a bow and leave.”

Akpabio, who refused to take the petition, said a number of petitions were submitted against a number of the ministerial nominees.

He said, “This is not the place to consider petitions, we will sit with the petitions later and refer them to relevant authorities. Please, take a bow, my brother.”