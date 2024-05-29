Ministerial Briefing: Wale Edun rolls out State of Economy, year in review, Says sector is growing

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Honourable Minister of Finance and Co-ordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, has stated that the heart of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s eight-point agenda falls squarely within the purview of his Ministry on which he says lies the imperative for effective economic management and strategic coordination.

The Minister disclosed this today at Radio House, Abuja during the Sectoral Briefing on the achievements of his Ministry in celebration of the first anniversary of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration.

He informed that within the first year of the present administration, the financial processes of the country have improved significantly with an increase in Government revenues substantially and sustainably.

The Minister, who rolled out the state of the Economy for the year in review informed further that expenditure processes have been tightened through automation. From economic revitalization to social development, from infrastructure enhancement to good governance. This administration’s bold reform measures reflect a commitment to building a more prosperous, equitable and resilient Nigeria, he said

Edun explained that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration within the year under review was able to boost oil revenues through increased oil production of 1.65mbd as of January 2024.

He assured that the country’s economy is growing with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate of 2.98 per cent in the first quarter of 2024, which is higher than the population growth rate of 2.4 per cent and last year’s growth rate of 2.31 per cent.

The Minister maintained that the Ministry, under his stewardship will continue to ensure the full implementation of the reform policies and programmes of the government in order to restore stability to the economy, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

Edun noted that the reforms have led to an increase in revenue, enabling the government to pay its debts and invest in infrastructure.

The Minister explained that the government has also implemented social investment programmes to protect the poor and vulnerable, with direct payments of N75,000 to 15m households.

Additionally, he said, efforts are being made to improve food security, with 200bn Naira allocated to intervention programmes.

Edun added further that access to credit has also been improved, with N100bn allocated to consumer credit and grants of N50,000 being given to one million nano industries.

He informed further that government has implemented a system of payment to ensure that Nigeria’s money is spent wisely and accountably.

The Minister who emphasised the importance of infrastructure in growing the economy and creating jobs, added that the fund has been set up to provide institutional long-term funds to support housing construction and low-interest mortgages for the average Nigerian.

The government’s efforts have led to an improvement in Nigeria’s international credit rating, with Moody’s and Fitch increasing and improving Nigeria’s rates to positivity.

The Minister who was accompanied to the event by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mrs Lydia Shehu Jafiya, the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Mr. Okokon Ekenam Udo, Heads of Agencies under his supervision as well as Directors of the Ministry, expressed optimism that continuing on this path will lead to a growing economy and improved living standards for all Nigerians.

We have room to feel that continuing on these paths, redoubling our efforts, following Mr President’s agenda at the state and federal level, will lead us to a growing economy that takes us out of poverty and produces a better life for all Nigerians Edun emphasized.

In his closing remarks, the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, urged journalists to ensure they provide wider publicity for the Briefing through patriotic and positive reportage for the benefit of the country.

He assured that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Administration is determined to improve the lives of its citizens through deliberate strategic initiatives, programmes and projects that have direct impact on their lives.

