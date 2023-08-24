Ministerial Appointment: Gov. Diri Congratulates Lokpobiri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has congratulated the newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Governor Diri in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, described Lokpobiri as an illustrious son of Bayelsa with deep experience in public service.

He said he is confident that given his track record, Lokpobiri will steer the ministry towards greatness.

The governor further said his administration will support and cooperate with the Minister to attract the needed development to Bayelsa for the benefit of the people.

He said: “On behalf of the Government of Prosperity and the people of Bayelsa State, I extend my warmest congratulations to a worthy son of our state, Distinguished Senator Heineken October Lokpobiri, on his nomination, appointment and inauguration as the new Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil).

“I have confidence in your ability to steer the ship of the ministry towards greatness because of your deep experience in public service.

“The Government of Prosperity under my watch is open to a robust partnership with your ministry and the Federal Government of Nigeria to attract more development to our state.

“I wish to note that the development of our dear state requires collective effort irrespective of party affiliation.

“While we are prepared to give you all the support and encouragement to succeed, the state government is confident you will again be a worthy ambassador of Bayelsa State in the federal cabinet.“