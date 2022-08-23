Minister Tours Terminal 2 of MMIA, Calls It Testament To Infrastructure Development

CHIDINMA UCHEGBU, ABUJA

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has described the Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, as a testament to the Buhari Administration’s unprecedented infrastructure development across the country.

The Minister stated this in Lagos on Monday, during a media tour of the Terminal.

“This edifice – and the others like it – is a testament to the commitment of the Buhari Administration to the unprecedented infrastructure development covering roads, bridges, rail, water dams, sea ports, etc.

“No Administration in the history of Nigeria has done this much, especially at a time of paucity of resources,” he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the tour of the new terminal was an exciting experience, adding that the facilities at the airport are comparable to what obtain anywhere in the world.

“The terminal, which has state-of-the art

facilities and fittings, has the capacity to

process 14 million passengers per annum.

“It has 60 check-in counters, 5 baggage claim belts, 16 departure desks and 28 arrival desks,” he said, after he was taken on a guided tour of the Terminal.

The Minister also said the terminal has 8 security screening points and 7 Passenger boarding bridges.

“There is a whole new experience in terms of aesthetics, comfort, free trolley services,

hotel and premium lounges, friendly customer services and free wifi,” he stated.

Alhaji Mohammed clarified that the Terminal 2 of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, was not built to replace Terminal 1 but to complement it.

“That’s why we were told that you could check in at one terminal and board at the other. So there is a handshake between the two terminals.

“It was the first terminal added to the original terminal since it was built some 40 years ago,” he said.

The Minister, who was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, and the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Captain Musa Nuhu, was conducted around the check-in area; passport control; screening machines; 22-room hotel; boarding gates; boarding areas; praying area for Muslims and Christians; port health screening; baggage claim area and arrival concourse by the Terminal Manager, Mrs. Ojali Ausa.