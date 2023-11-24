Minister probes prison officials for terrorism financing

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has ordered an immediate investigation of intelligence reports on misconduct by some officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

The minister made the declaration while reacting to comments by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, when he appeared before the members of the House of Representatives in Abuja on Tuesday.

The CDS had alleged that some personnel of the correctional service connived with inmates to finance the operations of proscribed terrorist groups.

Tunji-Ojo, in his reaction via a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alao Babatunde, on Thursday, condemned the unpatriotic act, directing the Controller-General of the NCoS, Haliru Nababa, to investigate the allegation.

The minister called for a speedy investigation into the matter with the view of unraveling the truth.

He added that any officer culpable or complicit in sabotaging the service and by extension the security of the country would face the full wrath of the law.

Tunji-Ojo also assured Nigerians that actions were underway to reform the NCoS to match international standards where inmates would be truly rehabilitated.

This, he said, would be in line with the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu.

The minister said: “The era of talks but no action is over. The renewed hope administration will not entertain breach from any officer.

“We have the interest of the state to protect and it is above anyone’s interest.”