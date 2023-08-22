Minister of Power, assures to provide optimal solutions for Nigeria’s power needs across the nation.

UGO AMADI

Says we will power Nigeria’s future together.

The new Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu has assumed duty as Minister of Power at the Power House Federal Secretariat Abuja and assured his commitment to powering Nigeria’s future.

Chief Adelabu however called for professionalism and seriousness to work in order to achieve the expectations of Nigerian in power ministry. Stressing that he will provide optimal solutions for Nigeria’s power needs across the nation.

Speaking at his inaugural address he stated ‘’We gather here today as a united nation, a collection of chosen men and women destined to contribute to the development and progress of our beloved Nigeria. With profound gratitude. I acknowledge the Almighty for granting us this honour and responsibility. It is with this deep sense of appreciation and duty that I address you as the Honourable Minister of Power, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

‘’I extend heartfelt thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) for affording me this exceptional opportunity to serve as the Minister of Power in his administration. Recognising that there are numerous deserving and qualified Nigerians for this role. I am truly humbled that the President has entrusted me with this vital task as we collectively envision the growth and prosperity of our nation’’.

‘’Our purpose here today, as the custodians of the Ministry of Power, is to provide optimal solutions for Nigeria’s power diligently needs across the nation. This task is not merely a requirement but an expectation from our President and the Nigerian populace, who have endured years of power challenges. This responsibility weighs heavily upon us, and it is with conviction, divine guidance, and the support of President Tinubu, the National Assembly, government agencies, and every Nigerian citizen that I pledge my commitment to achieving success in Nigeria’s power sector.

According to him, ’My vision for the Ministry of Power is rooted in leveraging the Nigerian Electricity Act of 2023, which has opened new avenues for power provision and encourages collaboration between the public and private sectors. We will build upon the foundation laid by our predecessors and diligently work to fulfill the aspirations of our fellow citizens. Our aim is to empower Nigeria through reliable and accessible power, ensuring that every home, industry, school, and business benefits from our efforts.

‘’Key to our success will be an unwavering dedication to efficiency and collaboration. We will foster robust partnerships between the private and public sectors, working collectively to enhance our nation’s economic and social well-being. Our focus will extend to aspects of life that truly matter households small businesses, educational institutions and massive industrial productions, and beyond. A significant goal is the universal metering of households and addressing the challenges our national power grid faces. We will equally pay critical attention to the options of renewable and alternative energies. The world is indeed going towards this direction, and Nigeria must not be left behind.’’ He stated

He noted that as much as possible, ‘’we would leverage the power of technology and the bursting energies of our talented youths to achieve or desired objectives. This would be pursued by ensuring robust handshakes between the Ministry’s ICT apparatus and the emerging technological ideas of young Nigerians to accelerate the envisaged transformation. Through this, we are convinced we will deliver services that would match the speed and values that the 21st-century economy demands.

‘’As we march toward our objectives, I extend my gratitude to the dedicated individuals who have served and continue to serve the Ministry. To past Honourable Ministers, Permanent Secretaries, Directors, and the entire civil and public service, I commend your efforts. However, there remains much to accomplish, and I implore each of you, my fellow citizens, to stand by my side as we journey toward tangible progress in Nigeria’s power sector.’’

‘’Nigeria’s success is a collective endeavor. Let us move from political discussions to action, each of us contributing our talents and energies toward a brighter future. With sincerity and Divine guidance, we shall thrive under President Tinubu’s administration.’’ He noted