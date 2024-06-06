Minister of Finance, Wale Edun, presents N105k ($220 USD) as Minimum Wage to Tinubu

Minister of Finance, Mr Wale Edun, has presented a new minimum wage template to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, meeting the 48-hour deadline.

According to credible sources, the template proposes a new minimum wage of N105,000 (approximately $220 USD) per month for Nigerian workers. Advertisements NewsWeek Nigeria gathered that the Tinubu is currently reviewing the proposal, and an official announcement would be made soon. It would be recalled that the Labour Unions went on strike action on Monday after their meeting with the National Assembly leadership could not yield satisfactory result.

The strike grounded virtually all economic activities in the country including the closure of the International airports, schools, courts, banks and hospitals across the country

