Minister Commends NEPL and NOSL for Harmonious Relationship with Host Communities.

Eyo-Akaiso Akaiso, Uyo.

In a heartening display of corporate social responsibility, the NNPC Exploration & Production Limited (NEPL) and Natural Oilfield Services Limited (NOSL) have earned the praise of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and Gas, Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo.

During his visit to OML-13 in Akwa Ibom State, the Minister lauded the companies for fostering strong ties with their host communities, ensuring peaceful operations and tangible benefits for the locals.

The Minister’s visit highlighted the companies’ commitment to community development projects, including medical outreaches, scholarship programs, skills acquisition training, and infrastructure construction. These initiatives have significantly improved the lives of the host communities, demonstrating a genuine partnership approach.

Hon. Ekpo urged NEPL and NOSL to expedite the establishment of the Host Community Development Trust Fund, as mandated by the Petroleum Industry Act 2022. He also encouraged the companies to extend power supply from their flow stations to surrounding communities, further solidifying their commitment to community development.

The Minister expressed optimism about the companies’ potential to significantly increase Nigeria’s gas production capacity. With facilities capable of producing up to 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 90 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, NEPL and NOSL are poised to make a substantial impact on the nation’s energy landscape.

The Minister’s visit aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of achieving a Green Nigeria within the next three to five years. By prioritizing community-inclusive development and sustainable practices, NEPL and NOSL are setting a commendable example for the oil and gas sector.