Minister advocates youth skill acquisition

—As ITF empowers over 50,000 Nigerians

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

The Minister Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Otunba Adebayo has stated that for Nigeria to witness massive growth and development the youth empowerment must be at the forefront.

He challenged government and corporate entities to equip Nigerian youths with requisite skills to address age long idleness which is tantamount to insecurity.

The minister who was represented by the Director of Commodity in the ministry at the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) performance review meeting and award ceremony for 2022 said ITF is one of the most vibrant and active agency of federal government.

He called on the awardees to redouble their efforts as government is expecting more from its agencies to boost economy.

“The essence of the award is as a result of positive attitude towards work and higher productivity posture. More is being expected from you,” he said.

The ITF meeting and award ceremony for 2022 tagged: “National apprenticeship and training system (NATS): A path way to job and wealth creation.

Director-General/ Chief Executive of ITF Sir Joseph Ari said the fund has equipped over 50,000 Nigerians with requisite skills acquisition programmes.

According to Ari,” in the year under review, the ITF implemented a number of skills intervention programmed the equipped over 50,000 Nigerians especially the youths with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

“Our partnership and collaborative ventures with the Federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, MSMEs survival Fund, NECA and skills for prosperity, also contributed significantly in the equipping of Nigerians with requisite skills,” he said.

The ITF DG further revealed that the fund accredited 120 vocational centers spread across the six geopolitical zones. “We also certified over 250 learning and development professionals through its innovative master programmed.

He said the management scales up staff welfare efforts including the disbursement of ITF housing and car loans to 76 staff and promoted 850 staff whose arrears were fully paid.

“846 staff were sponsored on various long and short-term development programmed within and outside Nigeria.”

He assured prompt payment of student and supervisory allowances as well as reimbursement workshops to apprise employers of Labour of the processes in the reimbursement scheme.

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong while commending ITF for reaching out to thousands Nigerians on cutting age skills entrepreneurship and employment opportunity, noting that it is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari driven philosophy of combating poverty and unemployment.

Lalong who was represented by the commissioner ministry of environment, Elisha Bitrus acknowledged Plateau have enjoyed partnership with the fund and is poised to do more.

Our correspondent observed that a long service awards presented to 185 members of the workforce who had served the fund meritoriously for 30,25 and 15 years, while Isolo area office of ITF emerged overall best in training activity and performance for the year 2022 respectively.