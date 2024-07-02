Minimum Wage: SSANU condemns slow pace in concluding negotiation

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities

(SSANU) has condemned the slow pace by government in concluding negotiation process on new national minimum wage for workers in the country.

Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, National President of SSANU said this in a communique issued on Tuesday in Abja at the 48th Regular National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in University of Benin, Edo State.

In a copy of the communiqué was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, Ibrahim said the “NEC is seriously peeved and irritated by the dodgy and slow pace of government” in concluding the negotiation process.

“The cost of living has skyrocketed due to hyper-inflation making it near impossible for workers to cope with the current economic situation.

“NEC, therefore, requests government to comply with the demands of labour and hasten the process of negotiation.

“They should also approve and implement a New National Minimum wage that will be domesticated by both states, local governments and the organised private sector.

“If this is not urgently done, SSANU will join forces with other labour unions to shut down the system, ”he said.

He said NEC also deliberated on the irregular payment of N35,000 wage award to federal civil servants primarily meant to cushion the agonising effects of fuel subsidy removal pending the approval and implementation of a new National minimum wage.

He, therefore, called on the federal government to immediately resume the payment of the wage award alongside the accrued three months arrears without further delay.

The national president also called on the federal government to pay the association members’ withheld four months salary arrears.

“NEC in session deliberated on the matter and unanimously approved a long drawn comprehensive industrial action after concurrence with the Joint Action Committee meeting of SSANU and NASU.

“The meeting is scheduled for Thursday 4th July, 2024, if Government fails to pay the four months salary arrears,”he said.

Ibrahim also said NEC called on government to, as a matter of urgency, reconstitute a new Committee for the renegotiation of the SSANU/FGN 2009 Agreement as the issue was long overdue.

He frowned at the non-appointment of educationist and experienced technocrats who could have contributed better to the development of the citadels of learning.

Ibrahim also called for the funding of the university system in the country.

“Many of these universities, especially at the state level, face challenges of course accreditation, while in some cases, staffers languish in abject poverty due to non-payment of salaries for several months.

“Abia State University workers are been owed 13 months salary arrears while those in Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma are being selectively paid,”he said.

He urged government to immediately commence aggressive rehabilitation of roads nationwide.

Ibrahim also said NEC condemned recently the plan by government to borrow from the contributory Pension Funds to fund national infrastructure.