Minimum wage: Onyejeocha begs labour, Nigerians to reason with government

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has appealed to organised labour to be considerate and patriotic in their demand in the ongoing negotiation for a new national minimum wage.

The minister claimed that government has been consistent in taking steps to secure a fair and realistic wage for Nigeria workers, and urged organised Labour to recognise that the nation’s economy was still on the path of recovery from the effect of the pandemic and other economic distress.

She said, “We appeal to organized labour and indeed, other relevant stakeholders to be considerate and patriotic in their demands, recognizing that our economy is still recovering from the devastating effects of the pandemic and other global economic shocks. We are committed to putting the people first and ensuring that our economic policies benefit all Nigerians, not just a select few.

“The government remain dedicated to prioritizing the well-being of our citizens and urge all relevant parties to demonstrate patriotism and understanding, particularly during this critical period when the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is working diligently to revitalize the economy. We recognize that the economic challenges we face are complex and multifaceted, and we require the collective effort of all stakeholders to overcome them.

“Today’s meeting with organised labour was a significant step in our ongoing efforts to secure a fair and realistic wage for Nigerian workers. As a government, we recognise the importance of ensuring that our citizens receive a decent standard of living, and we are committed to making this a reality.

“After hours of intense negotiations, labour leaders took a recess to consult with other key stakeholders and have pledged to return to the negotiating table for further discussion. We welcome this development and are optimistic that our continued engagement will yield a positive outcome.

“In light of the current economic conditions, we have made a concessionary move from N57,000 to N60,000. This increase is a demonstration of our willingness to listen to the concerns of labour and work towards a mutually beneficial agreement. We understand that the current economic landscape is challenging, and we are doing everything in our power to mitigate its effects on our citizens. This is the path that this government has chosen to pursue, and we will not deviate or stray from the course.

“President Tinubu has been tireless in his efforts to revitalise the economy and improve the standard of living for all Nigerians. His commitment to creating jobs, stimulating economic growth, and reducing poverty is genuine, and we appeal to all to support him in this endeavour.

“As we move forward, we will continue to engage with organised labour and other stakeholders to ensure that our economic policies are inclusive and beneficial to all. We recognise that the times are challenging, but we are confident that with the collective effort of all Nigerians, we can overcome any obstacle and build a brighter future for ourselves and future generations.”