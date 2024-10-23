Minimum wage: Gov Otti to pay N70,000 effective Oct, earmarks 9 new roads for construction in Abia

Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

The Abia state Governor, Dr Alex Otti has reaffirmed his commitment to paying the 70000 Naira national minimum wage to Abia workers with effect from October, 2024 ending.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu while briefing journalists in Government House Umuahia on the outcome of this week’s Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Otti, said it was in line with the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the State.

“Baring any unforeseen circumstances, the state government will commence the payment of the new minimum wage this month of October.

“The Governor Dr Alex Otti OFR is committed to paying that minimum wage because of his disposition towards the welfare of our workers. There is now hope that within the next couple of days everything being equal, payment of minimum wage will commence” Kanu stated.

Prince Okey Kanu disclosed that the state government has earmarked 9 new road projects for both construction and reconstruction across the 3 senatorial zones of the state. Six of the proposed roads are for construction while the remaining three are for reconstruction.

The roads according to the Commissioner are; reconstruction of the 5.5 km Onuimo – Abia Tower of Peace Umuahia, construction of the 7.15 km

Onuinyang – (Bende) Okporoenyi – Oboro – Ikwuano road section one, construction of the

Onuinyang- 6.8km kilometres Okporoenyi – Oboro – Ikwuano (Ikwuano) section two, reconstruction of the 11.5 Ntigha – Nbawsi – Umuala road (Isialangwa North) , reconstruction of the 11.1 km Obehe – Umudiabia – Owaza road (Ukwa West) construction of the 11.27 km

Mbala – Umuaku- Ngodo road in Umunneochi, 2.21 km Umuogo – Nsukwe -Ubakala Ring road Umuahia South , the construction of the 12.6 km Ohanze – Ntighauzo – Obete – Akirika Oburu Obingwa and Ukwa East and the construction of the 6.9

Umuopara Ring road , Umuahia South.

He added that two more road projects have been completed in line with the zero pothole initiative of the state government bringing the total number of roads maintained so far to 127. The Hon Commissioner went ahead to inform the press that the state government has started the dualization of the Owerrinta -Umuika road.

The Commissioner further informed that the State Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the Governor would on Wednesday, 23rd October 2024 at the Abia Children’s Specialist Hospital, Bende road Umuahia hold a sickle cell awareness workshop for members of the public.

He said that the whole idea is to create awareness about that health condition.

He equally noted that in recognition of the giant strides made so far by ASEPA in keeping the 3 major Abia cities of Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia clean, UN habitat has invited ASEPA and the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) to a conference holding in Egypt to tell the Abia success story about waste disposal and management.

“To give further vent to the appreciable achievements recorded by ASEPA , UN-Habitat has invited Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA) and ASEPA to a conference in Egypt . They want them to come and tell the Abia story of success in waste disposal in Aba and Umuahia.

“Government is happy that people outside the country are appreciative of what Governor Alex Otti is doing in the state.” Prince Kanu maintained.

He noted that in line with the state of emergency declared on refuse disposal by Governor Alex Otti on assumption of Office, ASEPA has been doing a great job of keeping Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia clean . The Lokpanta Cattle Market and abbatior are currently under the focus of ASEPA as their state of general cleanliness has improved. Uzuakoli and Arochukwu cattle markets are currently being cleaned up by ASEPA under it’s”Clean Up Abia Initiative” program

Contributing, the General Manager, ASEPA, Mazi Ogbonnia Okereke said the State government has performed well in waste management and general cleanliness in Abia State in the last 17 months of the administration.

“Aba has been identified today as a model of the movement from a dirty to a clean city . We have been asked to come and tell our story first hand at a United Nations’ forum . You can imagine the kind of perception and reputational capital that will accrue to Abia State from our participation in this conference” he said.