Minimum wage: Final outcome to reflect true fiscal federalism- South-West Govs’ Forum

-Zone’s Agric commissioners to work out working template on food security

-As Sanwo-Olu emerges Forum’s chairman

Ibrahim Quadri

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday emerged as the chairman of the South-West Governors Forum.

The former Governor of Ondo State, late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu was the chairman of the Forum before his death.

The Forum which met at the Lagos House, Ikeja condemned the agitation for Yourba nation.

On the ongoing negotiation between the government, Organized Private Sector, OPS and labour union, the Forum believes the outcome will reflect true fiscal federalism.

The Forum directed the zone Commissioners for Agriculture to meet and set up a working template to ensure collaboration based on each State’s comparative advantage.

In attendance were Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti).

Sanwo-Olu, who was flanked by other govenors read the Forum’s communique shortly after their meeting.

The South-West Governors Forum is the umbrella body for all the six governors in the geo-political zone.

The close-door meeting which started 12noon lasted for more than three hours.

The communique read, “The Forum unanimously nominated and adopted the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as its Chairman.

“The Forum paid its last respects to its late Chairman of the South West Governors’ Forum, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, SAN, CON, and also congratulated the new Governor of Ondo State, H.E Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, also for winning the All Progressives Congress’s (APC’s) Governorship ticket for the next election.

“The Governors adopted Ise wa fun ile wa as South West Anthem.

“The meeting commends the House of Representatives and South West Caucus for their efforts at passing the South West Development Commission Bill and looks forward to its speedy passage by the Senate.

“The meeting commends Mr. President, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on the groundbreaking of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, the proposed Lagos to Sokoto road and encourages the Federal Government to rehabilitate other Federal roads in the region.

“On security, the Forum commends the relative peace in the South West region and notes the collaboration between all security agencies and the Amotekun Corps. It reaffirms its full support for State Police.

“On Food Security, the Forum acknowledges the efforts of the Federal Government and decides that the Honourable Commissioners for Agriculture of all the States should begin to meet and set up a working template, which will ensure collaboration based on each State’s comparative advantage.

“On Minimum Wage, the Forum supports the efforts of the Federal Government, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the Organised Private Sector on their ongoing conversations with the Labour Union. We believe the outcome will reflect true fiscal federalism.

“The Forum also encourages Federal Government’s efforts on mineral resources exploitation. There should be further collaboration between the Federal Government and States, especially in granting leases to investors.

“The Forum condemns in strong terms the group of people agitating for Yoruba nation.

“The Forum agrees to strengthen the DAWN Commission on operational efficiency and charges the Commission to focus on economic integration, cooperation and investment promotion of South West States. To that end, each State is mandated to appoint a State focal person.”