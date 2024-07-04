Minimum Wage: FG should consider workers’ plight, says NNPP Chieftain …..As civil servants are govt’s engine room

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on the country’s national legislators to be sensitive to workers’ demand on the new minimum wage.

Ajadi said the National Assembly members who represent various parts of the country should be in a position to provide a good voice in backing the workers on a realistic minimum wage.

He noted that the civil servants are the engine room of the government who are responsible for revenue generation.

In a statement he issued on Wednesday, Ajadi, who was the Ogun State Governorship candidate of the NNPP in the 2023 general election, said the delay in agreement on a new minimum wage between Federal Government and workers was causing an untold hardship on an average worker who needs to feed himself and his family under the current galloping inflation.

He said he was surprised that Governors and national lawmakers who earn huge salaries and allowances monthly are even saying they cannot afford N62,000 monthly salary being proposed by the Federal Government but which has not even been accepted by the Labour.

According to Ajadi, “There was a revelation recently where it was alleged that members of the House of Representatives collect basic salary of N2.5m monthly; Furniture Allowance, N7.5m monthly; Newspapers Allowance, N1.2m monthly; Wardrobe Allowance, N621,000 monthly; Recess Allowance, N248,000 monthly; Accommodation Allowance, N4.9m monthly among others.

“If these are to be true, why are our lawmakers not sensitive to workers’ demand of a six figure minimum wage?

“Our Lawmakers should realise that the workers attend the same market they are attending and there is no market for the poor as distinct for the rich.

“I think the national legislators in passing the new minimum wage should be sincere with the economic reality in the country where N62,000 cannot even buy a basket of tomato and a bag of beans which go for about N150,000.

“Gari is now a ‘no go area’ for the workers as the prices keep increasing daily, talk less of rice that cannot be touched in the market by an average worker.

“They should realize that workers are being used to execute all the government engagement in ministries and all the parastatals; they are engine room that generates revenue to the nation

“The National Assembly should please be sincere and be realistic before signing the new Minimum Wage Act”‘, Ajadi pleaded in the statement.

