Mimiko visits Aiyedatiwa to mourn Akeredolu’s passage

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, former governor of Ondo State on Saturday visited Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the presidential lodge of the Government House, Alsgbaka,Akure to commiserate with the government and people of Ondo State on the death of the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The former President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) died on December 27, after a protracted illness.

Mimiko who came with his friends, past cabinet members and political associates across the three Senatorial Districts of Ondo State re-echoed the years of solid friendship between him and his late friend.

He, however, offered prayers for the State and the family he left behind.

Mimiko said: “Governance in the circumstance with which you have found yourself is very challenging. The good Lord will stand by you at all times. We will continue to remember the Akeredolu family in our prayers. Thank you for receiving us”.

Aiyedatiwa thanked the former governor for demonstrating that he is a leader and a statesman who has governed Ondo State and knows what it means to serve.

He said “You are here today not just because you are past governor but because he is your friend. Thank you for standing by us as a leader and statesman. It is a blessing to have you. Your wealth of experience is huge”

The Governor appreciated the people of Ondo state for their prayers as the state navigates through this difficult time while reiterating that the legacies of Aketi remain indelible.

“Only God can explain what had happened. Aketi lives on because of the legacies he has left behind. He pursued his conviction with great courage. He stood for the truth”.

The governor promised to continue where his boss stopped to ensure that the legacies of his former boss remain while imploring Dr. Mimiko to engage him constructively in order to engender good governance in Ondo State.

On the entourage of the former governor were Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, a former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kola Ademujimi, former chief of staff, Hon. Dayo Awude, Engr. Gboye Adegbenro, and Hon. Taye Afilaka, among others.

They were received by Members of the Executive council in attendance, among who were Commissioner for Regional Planning, Prince Boye Ologbese, Commissioner for Justice, Sir Charles Titiloye, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Mrs. Olubunmi Oshadahun and others.

