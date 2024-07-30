Millions besiege MTN offices nationwide over barring of lines as NCC orders all comm networks to unblock lines

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo , BLESSING TAIWO, Lagos, DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

Various MTN Offices Nationwide were yesterday besieged by Irate customers whose lines had been barred by the foremost communication Giant in the country. In Lagos, Plateau, Osogbo and in some other cities, the story was the same everywhere.

Daily Champion gathered that the subscribers gathered in queues waiting to retrieve their lines from MTN who it was learnt barred the lines due to non- linkage to customers NIN, as earlier directed by the network providers. Some of the customers whose lines were barred were told that it was because the information they gave the communication Giant did not align with the information on their NIN.

However in a swift development, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed the disbarring of the lines affected with immediate effect.

Several consumers of various telecommunication companies had expressed displeasure over the situation, saying it is a deliberate action to silence the masses ahead of the planned Nationwide August protest against bad governance.

NCC Director of Media and Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, in a statement issued on Monday, said the commission has reviewed the deadline for linking NIN from April 15th 2024 to July 31st, 2024, to ensure compliance.

Muoka explained that over the weekend, many telecom subscribers were unable to access their phone lines due to the problem thus causing a panic which necessitated the communication police to ask the telecom companies to unbar lines and extended the deadline to July 31, 2024.

According to him ” The consumer is our priority therefore considering the challenges the blockages have caused, the commission has directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend. He however charged consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs and it’s subsequate linkage to their SIMs to avoid future barring of their lines.

Analysts told Champion that MTN Offices were mostly besieged because the network had the highest number of customers in the country and it is said that “every GSM customer owns an MTN line plus any other mobile line”.

Subscribers of MTN Mobile in Osogbo, Osun State capital, on Monday besieged the MTN office to retrieve their Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards blocked over the weekend.

Daily Champion gathered that there were hundreds of subscribers queued waiting to get their SIM cards retrieved by the telecommunication firm.

It was learnt that those who were allowed into the premises were those who had registered their names since Saturday, while a new list has been provided for those who came on Monday.

Speaking with Daily Champion, at the MTN Connect Office, one of the affected customers, simply identified as Kazeem, stated that aged and pregnant women were allowed into the premises to sit, waiting for their turn to be called inside the office to lodge their complaints.

In his words, “I was here on Saturday and was only able to write down my name in a list provided. So when I got here today (Monday), they called the list and I was attended to, but old people and pregnant women were allowed to sit on the premises before being called upon.

“When I was allowed inside, I asked why my SIM card was blocked despite linking my NIN earlier, and the lady that attended to me said it was blocked because the information I provided was different from that of my NIN.”

Another subscriber, Esther Adeyemi, said despite coming as early as 5 am, she met hundreds of people at the MTN office.

She said, “I came all the way from Ikirun and got here as early as 5am with the hope that I’ll have my SIM card reactivated in no time, but I’m shocked at the crowd I met here.

“The MTN staff were calling us inside in batches at the beginning up till the time they told us that their system was down and asked us to exercise patience or go and come back later.”

Thousands of Plateau citizens using Mobile Telephone Network (MTN) have continued lamenting as they struggle to reactivate their lines barred by the service providers.

Daily Champion who monitored the situation at the MTN head office in Jos, Hill station round about and Tilley Gaddo House, Monday morning saw long queues of persons struggling to unbarr their lines.

It was observed that the blockage of the said MTN phone numbers was as result of non linkage to National Identification number NIN, as earlier directed by the network providers for users to link their NIN with their phone number.

Speaking with our correspondent, one of the victims, Uche Okafor said his MTN line was barred since Saturday morning, and that he can’t make or receive calls including text messages.

Okafor revealed he had since linked his NIN with his number. He accused the network service providers of not giving him a prior notification before they barred his line.

“They should have notified us that something is going to happen but all of a sudden, they shutdown our network. Look at the kind of suffering people are going through since, from Saturday, Sunday and today Monday.”

“Economy has suffered due to this blockage. Therefore, I am appealing to the Federal Government to at least consider the plight of the people and address this immediately.

However, In a display of frustration and anger, a group of angry Nigerian youths reportedly tore down the fence of an MTN office in Festac Town, Lagos.

This incident, which took place on Monday, was fueled by widespread anger over the deactivation of internet services by the telecom giant.

Following the nationwide outrage, the Nigerian communications company has ordered operators to unbar lines that were blocked over the weekend. This is coming after the uproar and crisis in some offices of Telcom operators since the beginning of today.

Over the weekend many telecom subscribers/consumers were unable to access their phone lines because of the inability of many telecom consumers to verify their National Identification Numbers (NINs) with their Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs). This meant that their numbers were blocked by their telecom service providers in keeping with laws and policies of the NIN-SIM linkage.

Telecoms consumers and the public will recall the compulsory linkage of NIN with SIM which began in December 2020 when the government directed telecommunication companies to bar unregistered SIM cards and SIMs that were not linked to NIN.

Since December 2023, the Commission has since reviewed the deadline a few times; April 15, 2024 was set as the deadline for the full network barring of subscribers with four or fewer SIMs that had unverified NIN details. This deadline was then reviewed to July 31, 2024, to give consumers more time to ensure their submitted NIN details are properly verified. Despite these extensions, many phone lines are yet to be linked with verified NINs.

The objectives of this exercise by the Federal Government of Nigeria include enhancing national security and ensuring the national SIM ownership database is accurate. The NIN-SIM linkage policy aids in verifying and protecting users’ identities while also providing a critical infrastructure that assures access to the benefits of a robust digital economy for the citizenry.

The consumer is our priority, therefore, considering the challenges the blockages have caused, the Commission has directed all operators to reactivate all lines that were disconnected over the weekend in view of the short time available for consumers to undertake the verification of their NINs with their SIMs. Reactivated consumers are to note that this is for a limited period to allow them to properly link their NIN to their SIM.

Members of the public who are yet to verify their SIMs are encouraged to do so as soon as possible to maintain access to their lines.

