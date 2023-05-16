Military hands over another rescued Chibok Girl Borno govt

AHMAD MARI, Maiduguri

The Theater Commander of the Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army, Major General, Ibrahim Ali, has handed over another rescued Chibok Girl, Saratu Dauda, to the Borno State government.

Handing over the rescued Chibok Girl to the state government at the headquarters of Theater Command In Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri on Monday, the Theater Commander, Major General, Ibrahim Ali, said: “25 year old Saratu Dauda, who was on serial number 10 of Chibok girls’ lists was rescued by our troops in an operation in Sambiza Forest”.

He said the 25 year- old Saratu is a native of Mbalala village of Chibok Local Government area of Borno State and was forcefully married out to Bulama Mohammed popularly known as Abu Faisal, where they had three daughters but escaped and left her children in Sambiza Forest. We are making efforts to rescue her three daughters”.

The Theater Commander also said: “It could be recalled that on April, 14, 2014, 276 Chibok girls were abducted by Boko Haram, 57 of them escaped. In 2018, 107 were released to Federal Government; in 2019, three rescued; 2020, another two rescued; in 2021, two rescued; in 2022, 11 and 2023, three, and remaining 93 Chibok girls still in captivity. We will not relent in our efforts until they are all rescued “.

“I assured you that we would not rest on our oars until we rescue not only all abducted Chibok school girls but all those in Boko Haram captivity. We have intensified efforts in our operations”, General Ali.said.

General Ali handed over Saratu to the Borno State government for onward integration with her family after necessary psychotherapy and medical check-up.

Receiving the Chibok girls on behalf of the Borno State government, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Zusaira Gambo, commended the military for rescuing her and all other Chibok girls, assuring that the state government will give her adequate care”.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Saratu Dauda said she escaped from Boko Haram captivity leaving behind her three daughters and that she was forcefully married out to one, Bulama Mohammed, Boko Haram IED expert.

For a better society