Military drone attack: Shettima, Sanwo-Olu condole with Kaduna Gov, victims’ families

Chidimma Uchegbu – Abuja with agency report

Vice-President, Kashim Shettima, says the culprits of the drone bombings in Tudun Biri community, Igabi Local Government of Kaduna State will not be spared.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima disclosed this on Thursday when he visited Kaduna to commiserate with the state government over the reported accidental bomb strikes which occurred on Sunday.

NAN also reports the vice-president also visited Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital, Kaduna, where he prayed for the quick and full recovery of those injured during the incident.

He said that President Bola Tinubu had assured that whoever was found guilty of the bombardments that killed over 90 villagers would be punished accordingly.

Shettima also explained that all the victims would be taken good care of by the Federal Government, while it rebuilt the community.

According to him, the Federal Government will also provide all the social amenities including schools and hospitals to complement what the Speaker, the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas promised the community.

“The heart of the President is with the bereaved families. And be rest assured that, the Federal Government stands by the community affected and the government and people of Kaduna State on this unfortunate incident,”he said.

Shettima also said that the Federal government would launch a programme under the Fulako Initiative, which would commence by next month in the Tudun Biri community.

He added, “The Fulako Initiative is the President’s unique response as a non-kinetic solution to the challenges in the North-West.

“The beneficiary states are; Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna and for the purpose of equity and justice, we deliberately included Niger and Benue.

“Now, the President has directed that the FULAKO Initiative should be kick-started here in Kaduna State, and Tudun Biri will be the first beneficiary community.”

According to him, under the initiative, the Federal Government will build houses, clinics, schools, veterinary hospitals, empowerment initiatives, solar energy and so on.

”It is going to be a complete package of solution; a non-kinetic responses to the problems of banditry and kidnapping in the North- West.

”Under the initiative, 500 houses will be built in northern part of Kaduna State and another 500 in the southern part of the state”, Shettima stated.

He explained that the Federal Government remained committed to its fight against banditry across the country.

The VP said that the president was deeply concerned by what happened while assuring the people and government of the state that the government will take measures to protect and preserve the interest of the country at large.

”Government will go to the root of the issue and anyone found culpable will be punished accordingly.

“We expect a report with immediate effect on the incident while thanking the religious leaders for their support and calming the situation,” Shettima said.

On his part, Gov. Uba Sani appreciated the president for sending the high-powered delegation with the VP to commiserate with the people of the state

He also commended the Federal Government for responding to his call for an immediate investigation into the incident.

“FG has responded positively by saying that there is going to be a proper investigation, as soon as possible and the outcome will be made public to Nigerians,” he said.

Sani assured that the state government would on its part ensure that it look after the wounded and also provide proper medical care and support to the victims.

“We will also take care of the orphans by giving them support and ensure that they are properly taken care of, ” he said.

Sani said that the Fulako initiative under the vice-president’s office would be kick-started in Kaduna at the Tudun Biri community.

“This is because they have lost everything, Houses will be rebuilt and provide hospital, schools and farming facilities for them,”he said

The governor also commended religious and traditional leaders for cooperating with the government during the incident.

He assured the people of the state that compensation would also be to the victims, saying. “we will also ensure that a similar thing doesn’t happen again.”

One of the community leaders of Tudun Biri,Magaji Adamu, while narrating how the incident happened said it was a sudden explosion which killed 82 persons, leaving many others injured during the Maulud celebration

He said that after the first strike,it didn’t take 30 minutes before another explosion struck again, killing another set of people while 70 persons were hospitalized, with 68 still on admission.

Adamu said that three Christians also lost their lives during the incident, who also attended the Maulud celebration on the fateful day

Speaking also during the meeting, a representative of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, Sayyadi Aliyu Dahiru-Bauchi , sympathised with the families of those who lost their lives.

He called on the government to ensure proper protection of the lives of its citizens, adding that the protection of lives should be its top priority

Dahiru-Bauchi also demanded the payment of compensation for the families of the victims, while ensuring that it look into the root causes of the incident, prevent possible recurrence and also punish the perpetrators.

The State Chairman, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Prof Shafiu Abdullahi, called on the government to ensure that proper compensation was paid to the victims while those responsible were punished to avoid such incidents in future

In his remarks, CAN Chairman, Rev. Joseph Hayap, described the incident as tragic, saying that it had affected all Nigerians, not only the Muslim community.

He said that it was an eye-opener for all and the nation’s security agencies.

“And for them to take up their responsibility and also apologize for their mistakes,”he said.

According to Hayap, Tudun Biri, which is less than 5kms away from Kaduna city is left without social amenities, signifies that in Nigeria there is a lot to do.

He said,”This incident should bring succour to the community and be a source for the provision of social amenities to the people,”

.Troops kill 80 terrorists, arrest 304 others –DHQ

However, the Defence Headquarters ( DHQ), on thursday said that troops neutralized 80 terrorists, 304 arrested and others rescued kidnapped hostages in the course of the operational activities of the military across the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba disclosed this in Abuja while briefing Journalists on the sustained military operational activities by the army forces of Nigeria.

Major General Buba said that in the Southern part of the country, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of Three Hundred and Forty-Six Million One Hundred and Seventy-Five Thousand Five Hundred Naira (N347, 173,500.00) only.

Furthermore, troops recovered 112 assorted weapons and 898 assorted ammunition. The breakdown is as follows: 2 GPMG, one HK21 gun, 14 AK47 rifles, 8 pump action guns, 4 locally fabricated rifles, 8 locally made pistols, 5 Dane guns, 239 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 431 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 rounds of 9mm ammo, 52 live cartridges.

Others are 5 magazines loaded with 128 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 vehicles, 28 mobile phones, 12 motorcycles, one laptop and the sum of N782,790.00 amongst other items.

According to him, troops in the Niger Delta area destroyed 8 dugout pits, 11 boats, 46 storage tanks, 7 vehicles, 84 cooking ovens, 356 drums, one outboard engine, one pumping machine and 20 illegal refining sites.Troops recovered 81,000 litres of stolen crude oil, 239,500 litres of illegally refined AGO, 5,000 litres of DPK and 10,500 litres of PMS.

Responding to a question on the last Sunday’s bombing of a village in Kaduna State by the military, Major General Buba said, “the Armed Forces is very concerned about the issues of civilian casualties in operations, a situation which it views as tragic and unwanted. The military is determined to deal with the situation properly and make improvements from our experiences”.

He assured that the Military would continue to take great measures to prevent civilian casualties, protecting civilians remains a vital part of their operations to promote greater security for all Nigerians.”

A minute silence was observed for officers who lost their lives in defending their fatherland and those who lost their lives to the mishap that occurred in Kaduna as a result of a drone strike.

“The Military stands with all those grieving as a result of the drone strike and express our heartfelt condolences as a force over the losses as they pray for eternal peace for their souls”, the Director said.

Meanwhile, the incident is being investigated and the outcome of the investigation would go a long way in identifying areas of improvement to forestry future occurrences.

In an interview with the journalists on the mishap that occurred in Kaduna as a result of a drone strike, the Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba assures that the Military will make an improvement in their operations and that such an incident will not happen again.

General Buba also encouraged Nigerians to know something and say something and the Military will do something.