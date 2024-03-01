Military airstrikes kill 3 top ISWAP commanders, over 80 others

The Defence Headquarters has said the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, eliminated three notorious commanders, known as Abacha, Bakura and Babangida as well as 22 other jihadists.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made this known while giving update on operations of the armed forces on Thursday in Abuja, added that the airstrike was in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

Buba said the air strike was conducted on February 19, after the terrorists were trailed to a remote village at Arinna Woje.

He said bodies of the three commanders including; Abacha, Bakura, an indigene of Jibularam, Babangida as well as 22 other jihadists were later recovered a day after the strikes.

Buba said the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji also launched strikes on terrorists who hijacked two articulated vehicles along Gurbin Baure-Jibia road on February 20.

He said the terrorists diverted the vehicles and drivers to a forest feeder road at Dogon Karfe location in Katsina.

According to him, as a result of the strike, the drivers of the trucks and other victims escaped from the scene while some of the food stuffs were salvaged.

He added that an air interdiction missions on February 21 at Rugar Gamji and an abandoned primary school near Gidan Gwanki in Katsina, successfully destroyed and neutralized about 30 terrorists with their motorcycles that were hidden in the abandoned structures.

“On same day, seven motorcycle-riding terrorists were also neutralized at Gidan Guga in Katsina.

“On February 24, air interdiction was conducted at Tsora Hill in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina. Feedback received confirmed that over 20 terrorists were neutralized,” he said.

Buba said the air component of Operation Delta Safe also eliminated a kidnap kingpin, David Okpolowu, widely recognized as “2 Baba” in an airstrike in Ahoada Forest in Rivers.

He said that Okpolowu was notorious for terrorizing the state and neighboring areas, adding that the airstrike was part of joint operations with the Nigerian Police in Port Harcourt.