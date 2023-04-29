Mike Adenuga Jr @ 70: Visionary leader and philanthropist per excellence

UGO AMADI

Turning 70 on April 29, 2023, Otunba Michael Adeniyi Agbolade Ishola Adenuga Jr. CSG, GCON, widely known as Mike Adenuga(The Bull), shows no signs of aging and still has the same energy and zeal he exuded in turning ideas into reality in his early years. Born on April 29, 1953, to a royal family, he is a living example of how creative innovative ideas and fortitude can be combined to achieve astonishing results.

Sincerely speaking, birthdays, by definition, are significant milestones in individuals’ lives and cause for celebration by family, friends, and, of course, the celebrants themselves. Certain birthdays–such as the 16th, 21st, and the turn of decades–carry special cultural and practical significance. Seventieth birthdays take a rightful place in this category of particularly noteworthy birthday celebrations; thus we use today to eulogies Otunba Dr. Mike Adenuga’s milestone of clocking seven decades on planet Earth, with an attitude of a titan that bestrides the landscape with composure.

It is expedient to note that at Seventy years old,it is not “over the hill.” With Adenuga, just like some leaders who exuded greatness at the same age. For example at 70, Benjamin Franklin was helping to draft the U.S. Constitution. Winston Churchill was 70 years old in 1945 when he led the United Kingdom to victory in World War II. Golda Meir became prime minister of Israel at age 70. Helen Hayes won her second Oscar when she was 70.

At 70, Adenuga who is known as an industrialist, seasoned leader, proficient administrator, entrepreneur, oil mogul, telecommunications giant, and pillar of prosperity is still waxing strong as one man who is demonstrating great capacity to lead men where they ought to be and shown that nothing so conclusively proves a man’s ability to lead others as what he does from day to day to lead himself.

However, his life journey has been laden with challenges that have triumphed and engraved into business wins that have impacted the bionetwork far and wide. Outside the professional and business insight and inventiveness that the Adenuga mystery has displayed since he moored into the landscape of entrepreneurship he’s entrenched with a chromosome that leverages national awareness, guardian of culture and tradition, philanthropy home and abroad.

Truly, the story of the telecom and energy sectors in Africa and in Nigeria would be incomplete without a profuse mention of the strategic role he played in both categories. But it is in chronicling his exceptional journey of well over three decades in various fields of endeavours that some of the unique and exciting qualities that make Adenuga a rare breed are revealed.

It is interesting to note that he has proven in all scores to be a prudent, intelligent, careful and smart business person and an innovative telecoms model who has positively impacted Nigeria and Africa. He has enabled telecoms in a way no other entrepreneur has while his voyage into the corporate world are ornately encrusted and iconic. Indeed,

Also, the African Telecon legend has contributed immeasurably to the comfort of living and working in his country Nigeria and Africa at large. Though highly discreet that he is rarely seen in public realm, Adenuga’s footprints can be seen in various ways, where his actions speak louder than his words. This eminent Industry giant received his secondary school education at Ibadan Grammar School, Ibadan, Oyo State and Comprehensive High School, Aiyetoro, for his Higher School Certificate (HSC). He worked as a taxi driver to help fund his university education while in the United States where he graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University and Pace University, New York, with degrees in Business Administration.

His journey in life remains a perfect model of the grass-to-grace phenomenon. His father, Oloye Michael Agbolade Adenuga Sr, was a school teacher while his mother, Omoba Juliana Oyindamola Adenuga (née Onashile, of Okesopin, Ijebu Igbo), was a businesswoman of royal Ijebu descent.

He made his first million in 1979, at age 26, selling lace and distributing soft drinks. In 1990, he received a drilling license and in 1991, his Consolidated Oil struck oil in the shallow waters of Southwestern Ondo State, the first indigenous oil company to do so in commercial quantity.

Significantly, Adenuga’s character and conduct epitomize the true face of telecommunications, patriotism, nationalism, and progress as he is leading a new agenda for quality data for Nigerians and Africans.

The values of impact are enshrined via his services to Nigerians and by extension to Nigeria have witnessed the birthing of the Michael Adenuga Foundation, which is hinged on development, education, health, rural, and entrepreneurship. This novel initiative was leveraged to donate the princely sum of N500 million to flood victims in Bayelsa State in 2012 and N1.5 billion towards fighting COVID-19 via the CACOVID Alliance. Despite all these stellar achievements, Adenuga stays away from media klieg lights.

He is indeed a man of integrity, a leader of men, an achiever, a man close to the people, and a philanthropist who through his pan-African philanthropic foundation, has assisted Nigeria and other African countries to achieve social, economic and technological development while contributing to an improved future humanity.

Today he stands out as an international and Nigerian patriot from the Southwest while his love for the arts is intrinsic and immeasurable. Aside from direct financial commitments, including massive sponsorships, Globacom currently retains the largest number of key players in the entertainment industry as brand ambassadors while actively engaging them.

He was bold enough to explore and invest in the Information and Communication Technology sector in Nigeria at a time when it was considered a huge risk to do so and only a few players were in the sector. Today, the Chairman of Globacom is clearly one of the foremost leaders in Nigeria that have distinguished himself not only as a dynamic business administrator, and technocrat but also like a burst of the rainbow through a very cloudy sky, is a businessman that has shown a high degree of business ingenuity, pragmatism and love for country.

It is noteworthy that his creative, realistic, and resilient approach to leadership has brought a lot of transformation to the telecommunications industry of which his company Globacom is Nigeria’s second-largest telecom operator, with a presence in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin Republic and Ghana.

No wonder then that despite the magnitude of the telecommunications company, Adenuga is very proactive and almost ever-present in most sectors. He was quoted as saying in a tribute to celebrate one of his past birthdays that: “You cannot be in my position and be oblivious of developments around you.”

There are timeless testimonies that since its establishment, Globacom has never had an advertising agency for its commercials and promotional materials, as is the case with other big companies. As a testament of the ingenuity of its employees, materials are created in-house and that accentuates the inventive resolve of the man popularly called ‘The Bull.’ He is a workaholic par excellence.

Also, he owns stakes in the old Equitorial Trust Bank and the oil exploration firm Conoil (formerly Consolidated Oil Company). His oil exploration outfit, Conoil Producing, operates 6 oil blocks in the Niger Delta.

As the first truly Nigerian multinational telecommunications company with good standing and most respected grandmaster of data, Glo which was established on 29 August 2003 by Adenuga, Globacom Limited has over 3,379 employees and is ranked high among its competitors.

With his mobile phone network, Globacom, is the second largest telecommunications operator in Nigeria, with about 55 million GSM subscribers and 39.3million internet subscribers. Glo is a household name and subscribers continue to express joy with the performances of the company in the last 19 years of its existence. Its leadership, according to industry analysts, may not be unconnected with its reputation as the network with the widest 4G LTE coverage in the country and its consistent improvement in data services.

Globacom came to the Nigeria mobile telephony market by offering per second billing and became the first in the country to offer such a billing system. The feat immediately attracted numerous subscribers who were eager to cut cost, started swapping their SIMS to the network as the new billing offered a cheaper option. Consequently, the company started growing and gained market share. For instance in just one year after it started operations, it gained 25% market share in the telecommunications industry.

Before then, other mobile phone service providers, said it was impossible to attain such a billing system till the year 2007. So Nigerians were excited of the innovation, as they were going to be charged based on the actual time spent. In doing this, the company created a lasting impression that they understood the needs of the people and were ready to meet them.

Similarly, through Adenuga’s visionary leadership, Glo in 2011 became the first telecommunications company to build an $800 million high-capacity fibre-optic cable known as Glo-1, a submarine cable from the United Kingdom to Nigeria. It was the first successful submarine cable from the United Kingdom to Nigeria.

It is on record also that Globacom was the first network in Nigeria to roll out the 4G LTE service in October, 2016, and also the first to launch a nationwide 4G LTE network, offering instant efficient broadband internet to millions of subscribers at speeds that are several times faster than the 3G network.

As part of efforts to ensure that Nigerians have telecom quality of experience (QoE), Glo has been investing billions of naira in modernising its network for the future 5G services. The capacity of Glo 1, its submarine cable, has been upgraded to 300G, giving huge bandwidth for mobile and enterprise business.

However, his love for mankind is amazing which stands him out as an outstanding business leader, humanist, visionary entrepreneur who has over the years been working tirelessly to support all manner of people, including the less privileged members of society.

Presently ranked the third richest person in Nigeria coming behind Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu, by Forbes and an estimated net worth of $6.1 billion as of April 2023, Adenuga Jr, going by the tremendous growth attained by his businesses in the past few decades, has not only established his abiding faith in social, economic and technological development of Nigeria but proven to all that the black man can hold his head high in any chosen career and still play by the global best practices.

It is amazing that President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the business mogul and entrepreneur, Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr stressing that “The impact of Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigeria’s economy sets the pace for investments in oil and gas, telecoms, real estate, banking, construction and hospitality, with remarkable presence in supporting entertainment, sports and African culture, within and outside the country”,

Buhari praised the philanthropist for his courage, humility, and dedication to nation-building. He added that Adenuga was always placing the interest of the nation and the welfare of the people first by ensuring that all his ventures and investments uphold human values of empathy, appreciation, trust and respect.

He commended the entrepreneur for his enormous charity and goodwill which continue to attract local and global recognitions, including three national honours, OON, CON and GCON and many others of high note like “The Companion of the Star of Ghana” from Ghana and “Commander of the Legion of Honour” by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

Today, we join all his huge fans, associates, friends, and family to appreciate and wish this telecom legend,a rare gift of God to Nigeria, and indeed, Africa, Adenuga Jr a blissful 70th birthday