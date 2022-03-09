MFM General Overseer’s Wife Shade Olukoya bags Post Graduate Degree In London

Pastor Shade Olukoya, wife of Dr D.K Olukoya and co-founder of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has graduated from the prestigious Royal College of Art, London, UK.

Dr Olukoya In excitement posted on his platforms:



Glory be to God.

Today (Monday) my wonderful wife graduated from the Royal College of Arts (the foremost art university in the world). Words cannot describe my feelings when my beautiful baby was called up for her honours.

Elijah (son) held my hands looking into my eyes to read my mind. We are very proud of you @shade.olukoya

More wins, my jewel.



The convocation ceremony was held on the 7th of March, 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall next to the University’s Kensington Campus for 2020 and 2021 graduates who missed their ceremonies due to the pandemic.

The Royal College of Art is a public research university in London, in the United Kingdom. It offers postgraduate degrees in art and design to students from over 60 countries; it is the only entirely postgraduate art and design university in the world.

See photos below: