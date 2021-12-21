MfB donates water facility to Oyo fire station

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank has donated a water facility and power generating set to the Oyo State Fire Service to serve the new Gbagi Zone, an area within Bola Ige International Market.

In a statement on Monday by the Marketing Communications and Research Officer, Kehinde Fashua, the bank disclosed that the donation was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to support Oyo government’s efforts in combating fire outbreaks in the state.

“We are happy to donate this borehole to the fire service. I am certain that the deployment will enhance efficient service delivery and help mitigate loss of lives and property within the market community in the event of fire outbreak; more so, as the dry season draws closer,” the Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Advans Nigeria, Mr Gaetan Debuchy, stated.

Debuchy noted that the bank was not only interested in carrying out its core business of providing tailor-made financial services to individuals, micro-enterprises and small scale businesses, but also investing in and giving back to its host communities.

On his part, the Director of Operations, Oyo Fire Service, Mr Ismael Adeleke, thanked the bank for the gesture.

Lamenting the spate of fire outbreaks in major markets in the state, Adeleke added that the facility would enhance firefighting operations in Gbagi and environs.

In attendance were stakeholders from the state’s fire service, Gbagi market leaders, members of Gbagi progressives and staff of Advans La Fayette, the statement added.

