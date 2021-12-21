Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

MfB donates water facility to Oyo fire station

Latest News
By Peter
L-R: Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank, Gaetan Debuchy; Chairman, Gbagi Council of Elders, Alhaji Mukaila Adebayo; Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Service, Ismael Adeleke; Babaloja-General of Oyo State, Alhaji Yekini Oladapo; Member, Gbagi Council of Elders, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Oladepo; and Chief Amuda Ojetunde during the commissioning of the water facility donated by the bank at Bola Ige International Market, Ibadan.
0 4

Advans La Fayette Microfinance Bank has donated a water facility and power generating set to the Oyo State Fire Service to serve the new Gbagi Zone, an area within Bola Ige International Market.

In a statement on Monday by the Marketing Communications and Research Officer, Kehinde Fashua, the bank disclosed that the donation was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to support Oyo government’s efforts in combating fire outbreaks in the state.

“We are happy to donate this borehole to the fire service. I am certain that the deployment will enhance efficient service delivery and help mitigate loss of lives and property within the market community in the event of fire outbreak; more so, as the dry season draws closer,” the Managing Director/Chief Executive officer of Advans Nigeria, Mr Gaetan Debuchy, stated.

Debuchy noted that the bank was not only interested in carrying out its core business of providing tailor-made financial services to individuals, micro-enterprises and small scale businesses, but also investing in and giving back to its host communities.

On his part, the Director of Operations, Oyo Fire Service, Mr Ismael Adeleke, thanked the bank for the gesture.

Lamenting the spate of fire outbreaks in major markets in the state, Adeleke added that the facility would enhance firefighting operations in Gbagi and environs.

In attendance were stakeholders from the state’s fire service, Gbagi market leaders, members of Gbagi progressives and staff of Advans La Fayette, the statement added.

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 5515 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Yuletide: Delta to sustain partnership with FRSC on safe…

FCTA removed all the illegal structures rebuilt by roadside…

Nigerian MAX raises $31m to expand electric vehicle…

Court nullifies APC, Uba’s participation in Anambra Poll

1 of 662

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More