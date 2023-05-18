Methodist Prelate Emeritus, Sunday Mbang is dead

.Buhari mourns

Prelate Emeritus, Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr Sunday Mbang is dead.

Dr Mbang died in his sleep on Tuesday, May 16 the age of 86 after an impactful earthly ministry of 44 years.

Conference Secretary of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Rt. Rev. Babatunde Taiwo announced Mbang’s death on Wednesday.

The late Prelate Emeritus enrolled at Trinity College, Umuahia in 1962.

Mbang was the longest-serving Head of Methodist Church, Nigeria, and was until his death the Emeritus President of World Methodist Council, Trustee of Methodist Church, Nigeria and Nigeria Inter Religious Council.

He was the first Patriarch Champlain and Bishop of Methodist Church, Tinubu, Lagos and only person to be both Patriarch and Prelate.

Mbang was also the first Black President of World Methodist Council.

He was among the founders of Fathers of Faith, who prayed and endorsed Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s successor, Mr Umo Eno, now Akwa Ibom governor-elect.

Burial details would be announced after due consultation between the family and the Church, Taiwo stated. (NAN)