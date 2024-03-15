Methodist church commends improved security, revolutionary stride, improved in FCT

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Archdiocese of Abuja Methodist Church Nigeria, has commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, for the improved security and revolutionary changes he is bringing to the nation’s capital City, Abuja.

The Archbishop of the diocese, Most Rev. Michael Akinwale, gave the commendation when he and other bishops of the church visited the minister in his office, in Abuja on Thursday.

“We also want to commend you, most highly, for the revolutionary changes you are bringing to the FCT.

“We commend you for trying to maintain the Abuja Master Plan and of course, the security which you have provided.

“Today we can sleep with our two eyes closed. Within the last two months, it has been very very traumatic, and we commend you on that,” he said.

He described Abuja as Nigeria’s commonwealth and expressed confidence in the capacity of the minister to get things done the right way in the capital city.

Rev Akinwale explained that the visit was to congratulate the minister, identify with him and wish him well as he steers the affairs of the FCT and leads it to greatness.

“Our duty as a church is to pray for our leaders; those who have been placed in authority of leadership to lead the people.

“We are also here to inform you about the visit of the head of the methodist church, who will be coming to Abuja for his annual apostolic visit, scheduled from April 1 – April 10.

“Most Rev. Oliver Aba is the head of the Methodist Church in Nigeria and the diaspora and will visit you during his visit to Abuja,” he said.

In his response, Wike thanked the delegation for the visit, stressing that the church’s role in keeping the country together was very important.

He assured the church and other religious groups of continued partnership and appealed for continued prayers for Nigeria and its leaders.

“We require prayer for peace; we require prayer for stability; we require prayer for this country to move forward.

“The church and other religious groups have been praying for this nation to remain together, and therefore, whatever we can do to support, we will always do.

“We will do all that we can to make Abuja the city that everybody will be proud of.

“As a government, we are trying to handle the issue of insecurity; and we are trying to handle the issue of infrastructure. We will not let anybody down.

“Continue to pray for us; continue to pray for Mr President so that we will be able to carry out our assignment”.