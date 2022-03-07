Methamphetamine : Gov Obiano proposes setting houses of dealers, consumers ablaze

Worried by the spate of sale and consumption of hard drugs in Anambra State, by youths, especially methamphetamine, (Mkpulummili,) Governor Willie Obiano, weekend at Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government Area, proposed to traditional rulers, community leaders and other state holders on the need to adopt setting houses of dealers of methamphetamine ablaze.

This he maintained would discourage the dealing and consumption to the extent that there would be zero tolerance to it by youths.

Making the proposal at the inauguration of Awkuzu community Comprehensive medical centre, the Governor lamented that, “we have a big challenge with our youths, that is Mkpulummili”

“I warn them because their houses will be set ablaze to help curtail this monster consuming our youths. I encourage Awkuzu youths to ensure Mkpulummili don’t exist in Awkuzu”

He added that, “another serious problem is this every “Monday sit-at-home,” lamenting that it has paralyzed business activities in both the state and the entire Southeast zone.

The Governor who was conferred with a chieftaincy title of “Ichele Nyiri Akika” by the Monarch, Igwe Prof. Charles Anikweze, also stressed the need for enrollment into the Health Insurance Scheme of the state Government by the people of the state to help curtail their health challenges and finance.

” With this scheme you only pay #12, 000 yearly for your health treament, Federal Government gives us stipends monthly to finance this all important project. It helps us a lot to off set medical bills”, he revealed.

Commending the Governor for his infrastructural development of the state, the State Commissioner for Trade, Markets, Commerce and Wealth Creation, Hon Uchenna Okafor, Adinma Awkuzu Association chairman, Chief Patrick Igwilo, High Chief Hon. Eze Echesi, Chairman of the project commissioning committee, Ifeanyi Onuorah, financial secretary and Chief Chudi Chira, chairman project management team, traced the history of the medical outfit to when it was a mud maternity building, adding that the governor’s approval for elevation to a comprehensive medical centre, was a good development.