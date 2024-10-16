Messi Scores hat trick as Argentina thrash Bolivia 6-0

Lionel Messi struck a vintage hat trick as world champions Argentina romped to a 6-0 win over Bolivia in their CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying match on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old provided an emphatic reminder of his enduring quality with three clinical finishes, two assists, and some of his trademark creativity throughout the game as Lionel Scaloni’s side dominated.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner opened the scoring in the 19th minute when Bolivian defender Marcelo Suarez was robbed by Lautaro Martinez, who sent Messi clear, and he cleverly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

The home crowd at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium was on their feet again in the 43rd minute when Julian Alvarez threaded a brilliant pass through to Messi, who unselfishly squared the ball to Martinez to finish.

Three minutes later, Alvarez was on target himself when Bolivia were caught napping at a free kick, with Messi chipping the ball over the top for the Atletico Madrid forward to slot home.

After the break, Nicolas Otamendi had a header ruled out for offside, but the home fans didn’t have to wait long for the fourth when Thiago Almada side-footed the ball home after a superb pull-back from Nahuel Molina.

A classic Messi goal made it 5-0 in the 84th minute — the Inter Miami forward dribbled centrally before switching from his left foot to his right and burying the ball into the bottom corner.

Two minutes later, some fans were in tears after Messi cut in from the right, played a smart wall pass off substitute Nico Paz, and again put the ball beyond the reach of goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra.

Argentina are at the top of the 10-team table with 22 points from ten games — three points clear of second-place Colombia, who crushed Chile 4-0 in Barranquilla.