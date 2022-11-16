Messi and Argentina squad to auction World Cup jerseys

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates will auction off their match-worn World Cup shirts.

The Argentina Football Association have partnered with AC Momento to allow fans to bid on jerseys throughout the tournament in Qatar.

And one lucky supporter could end up getting their hands on what Messi will wear in his final World Cup appearance, with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar having indicated this will be his last appearance at the showpiece before retiring.

Auctions will open on the Momento Market app when each Argentina game kicks off and there will be a period of extended bidding afterwards.

Winning bidders will receive a digital certificate of authenticity, including a unique identifier that tracks back to an authentication label affixed to the associated jersey.

Messi, 35, is set to captain his nation as he bids to emulate the great Diego Maradona — the last Argentine to lift the World Cup back in 1986.