Mentally ill woman celebrates safe delivery with powder in Anambra 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A mentally ill woman who stays at the Amansea area of Awka in Anambra over the weekend took to sharing powder to celebrate her safe delivery.

The woman popularly known as Mama Blessing was said to have gone through Labour in a shop in the Garki area of Amansea and was helped by some women around the vicinity to deliver her baby.

Sharing the baby powder to well-wishers as a custom amongst Igbo people, Mama Blessing was happy that her bundle of joy was safe and sound.

However, at the instance of the State Commissioner for Social, Women and Children Affairs, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, the Woman President General of Amansea, Mrs. Igwebuike Chinyere, brought the newborn baby and her mother to Awka for proper medical attention and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the development, Obinabo thanked God for safe delivery and commended Amansea women for their support to the woman and her baby.

She said that the state government would rehabilitate Mama Blessing after which she would be reunited with her daughter