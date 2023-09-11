Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Mentally ill woman celebrates safe delivery with powder in Anambra 

Metro news
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
 
By Pamela Eboh Awka 
 

A mentally ill woman who stays at the Amansea area of Awka in Anambra over the weekend took to sharing powder to celebrate her safe delivery.

The woman popularly known as Mama Blessing was said to have gone through Labour in a shop in the Garki area of Amansea and was helped by some women around the vicinity to deliver her baby.

Sharing the baby powder to well-wishers as a custom amongst Igbo people, Mama Blessing was happy that her bundle of joy was safe and sound.

However, at the instance of the State Commissioner for Social, Women and Children Affairs, Mrs. Ify Obinabo, the Woman President General of Amansea, Mrs. Igwebuike Chinyere, brought the newborn baby and her mother to Awka for proper medical attention and rehabilitation.

Speaking on the development, Obinabo thanked God for safe delivery and commended Amansea women for their support to the woman and her baby.

She said that the state government would rehabilitate Mama Blessing after which she would be reunited with her daughter

The baby was in the care of the state Ministry of Women and Social Welfare while the mother was receiving treatment at Nteje Rehabilitation Centre at the time of filing this report.
Continue Reading
Editor 14089 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Subsidy Removal: Obaseki Initiates Free Bus Service In Edo

Leadership crisis : Court orders warring factions to…

Pomp as Enugu women end 2023 convention with sensitisation,…

Fish out those who beheaded Ahoada DPO, Rivers Gov tasks…

1 of 404