Mentally ill man regains sanity, seeks assistance for a better life in Osun

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

It was a scene of obscurity and thanksgiving on Thursday morning, as a middle-aged man, Daniel Iyokorkor who had been mentally ill regained his sanity.

Daniel was popularly known as a mad man around “old garage” area, in Osogbo, Osun State capital for years prior to the encounter that transformed his condition.

Our Correspondent gathered that the young man was healed when a missionary, Pastor Abraham Olabisi prayed for him on the road.

This has attracted the attention of residents, motorists, hawkers, and passers-by who were amazed to see the once mad man well as they gave glory to God on his behalf.

It was learnt that Daniel attacked the Christian cleric with sticks and stones demanding money from him while he was walking along the “old garage” axis before he was prayed for.

In an interview with the healed man, he explained that he is from Delta State but his family had moved to Igbajo in Osun State before he lost his sanity.

He further said that his family had always oppressed him, especially his uncle and he was not willing to return to them now that he is well.

Daniel, who looked helpless pleaded for help from well-meaning Nigerians and the government to assist him to live a better life after his wasted years.

Pastor Olabisi, on his part, returned all glory to Almighty God for healing him.

He stated that he and some other concerned individuals have been to the Police Station at Dugbe, the state government Secretariat, Abere, and the King’s palace, amongst other places to seek help for the man but no concrete assistance has been rendered.

“According to the healed man, he is not willing to return to his family because they did not treat him well before now as he mentioned that there is hatred and disunity in the family. We have also been to the Correctional Center and we were directed to the Ministry of Special needs in Abere.

“Before now we handle such cases by providing care for them in the church if we cannot immediately reach out to the family. But I am currently a missionary in Osun State and don’t have a base here.

“Now that the demons are out, if such a person is not careful, the Bible made us understand that seven more powerful demons will now enter such a person and make his situation worse. To avert this, the man is in tears for assistance.

“We seek help for this young man. We would keep praying for him. He needs shelter, someone that will teach him a trade, food, drugs, and clothing to have a better life. We urge well-meaning Nigerians and the government to assist this young man. I pray that as you do this, the Lord’s mighty hand will rest upon you,” said Pastor Olabisi.

