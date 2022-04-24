Mentally challenged woman fights social welfare officials in Anambra over attempt to take her new born

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A mentally challenged woman on Sunday fought officials of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Social Welfare, following their attempt to take away her newborn baby at the office of sthe commissioner’s office in Awka, Anambra State.

Narrating the story in a video, the commissioner for women’s affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo said the strong bond between mother and child was reason the woman fought the officials, despite her condition.

She said social workers from the ministry had rescued the mother and her child at Nnewi, and that she had previously resisted attempts by some people to snatch the baby away from her, but accepted to follow officials of the ministry, with her baby to Awka.

Obinabo said: “The mentally challenged, beautiful young woman fought tooth and nail to ensure the protection of her baby.

“The expression was witnessed today (Sunday) at the Women Development center Awka, when social workers at the ministry of women and social welfare tried to separate the mentally challenged woman from her new born baby.

“The separation became necessary so that the woman could be taken to a home for the mentally challenged for care and her daughter to a children’s home.”

In the short video posted by Obinabo, the mentally challenged woman was seen charging at ministry officials after the rescue, when they attempted to separate her from her baby to take them to different homes for care.

The woman was heard shouting in Igbo: “Nothing must happen to my baby. If I look for that baby and fail to find her, I will deal with all of you.”

According to the commissioner, the baby needs medical attention, adding that they were taking her to the hospital.

She thanked God for the rescue of mother and child, pledging that proper attention will be given to them.