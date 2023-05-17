Mental health expert tasks journalists on stress management for better productivity, longevity

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo

A Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Adeoye Oyewole, has enjoined media practitioners to be conscious of their mental health for improved productivity and longevity.

Dr Oyewole noted that stress was a silent killer, which has devastating effects worse than HIV and cancer as it has a cumulative effect on the general body health.

The Mental health expert spoke on Monday, during a one-day workshop for practising journalists in Osun State organised by the final year students of the Department of Mass Communication at Fountain University, Osogbo.

The theme dissected was— Effects of poor stress management on the productivity of journalists in Osun State.

The Psychiatrist highlighted some of the causes of mental stress in journalism practice as bottlenecks in administration, deadlines, pressure, hostile sources, activities in unfamiliar terrain, horrifying events coverage, depressing stories and more.

According to him, mental stress could reduce productivity; cause interrupted sleep patterns, diseases and make journalists difficult to relate with.

Emphasising the need to manage stress effectively, Dr Oyewole advised that stress management principles must be employed.

“Journalists should take possession of their minds even though you can’t take possession of your environment. Capitalise on your strength to reduce your weaknesses. Manage your time well, good time management is an antidote to stress.

“Planning, recreation, relationship building, prioritising your activities are also important in reducing mental stress”, he said.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the occasion, the Director-General of Osun State Broadcasting Corporation (OSBC), Mr. Rasheed Folaranmi, described the workshop as timely.

He stated that media practice has inbuilt stress and there is a tendency for adaptation by the practitioners who work round the clock.

Folaranmi urged the management of Fountain University to strengthen ties with OSBC for practical learning of the students and development on both ends.

