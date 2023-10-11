Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Mental Health Day: NDLEA warns youth against indulging in drug abuse

Health & Fitness
4
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Youths in Nigeria have been cautioned to desist from drug abuse in the interest of their mental health and as well reduce the high rate of mentally unstable persons in the society.

Deputy State Commandant, Media and Advocacy of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Emmanuel Ikechukwu gave the advice on Tuesday in Port Harcourt while speaking on the sideline of the 2023 World Mental health Day, commemoration.

He warned youths to shun all forms of drug abuse, and stop taking dangerous substances to avoid mental health problems, adding that over 90 per cent of mental illnesses were caused by drug abuse.

Ikechukwu also advised the youths to walk away from friends engaging in drugs, noting that drug is absolutely disgusting and not good for the health.

He warned that engaging in drugs could lead to mental black out and maintained that the NDLEA will not relent in curbing the menace in the society.

Continue Reading
Editor 14814 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Mental health accounts for 15% global disease…

Breast Cancer: Reasons for Awareness ,Causes and Preventive…

ASR Africa Commence Construction of N2.5bn Oncology Centre…

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals – Ready to end medical tourism…

1 of 102