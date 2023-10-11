Mental Health Day: NDLEA warns youth against indulging in drug abuse

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Youths in Nigeria have been cautioned to desist from drug abuse in the interest of their mental health and as well reduce the high rate of mentally unstable persons in the society.

Deputy State Commandant, Media and Advocacy of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Emmanuel Ikechukwu gave the advice on Tuesday in Port Harcourt while speaking on the sideline of the 2023 World Mental health Day, commemoration.

He warned youths to shun all forms of drug abuse, and stop taking dangerous substances to avoid mental health problems, adding that over 90 per cent of mental illnesses were caused by drug abuse.

Ikechukwu also advised the youths to walk away from friends engaging in drugs, noting that drug is absolutely disgusting and not good for the health.

He warned that engaging in drugs could lead to mental black out and maintained that the NDLEA will not relent in curbing the menace in the society.