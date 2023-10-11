Mental health accounts for 15% global disease burden—Pate

……as WHO says 1 billion people live with the condition

By AKOR SYLVESTER- Abuja

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark the World Mental Health Day yesterday, the federal government has said mental health accounts for about 15% of the global disease burden, three quarters of which is found in low- and middle-income countries.

The Coordinating Minister of health and social welfare, Ali Pate, at s Press Conference to mark the day in Abuja Tuesday, said Mental health condition contributes about 28% to the Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALY) arising from non-communicable diseases.

He defined mental health as a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and is able to make a contribution to his or her community, saying, there is a 10–20years reduction in the life expectancy of people with severe mental health conditions compared to the general population.

The minister quoted the WHO 2022 global status report on mental health to have indicated that the emergence of COVID-19 pandemic causes an increase of depression and anxiety by more than 25% in the first year, adding to nearly one billion people living with mental health conditions globally.

According to him, “People living with mental health conditions are among the most underserved with treatment gap ranging between 55% and 90% in high and low-income countries respectively.

“Mental health conditions are responsible for more of the global burden of disease than HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis, diabetes or transport injuries”,..

He said his Ministry was committed to developing legislations, policies, guidelines and interventions aimed at improving the mental health and wellbeing of all people in Nigeria.

This, he said is demonstrable by the progress the Ministry has made in the last one year in this regard.

Pate stated that the Ministry in collaboration with the relevant stakeholders facilitated the passage and eventual presidential assent to the National Mental Health Act 2021.

He noted that “this has made Nigeria the country with the most recent mental health law in the whole of Africa and has been a learning point for other Member states in the region.

“The existence of the National Mental Health Act 2021 marks a paradigm shift for the promotion of good mental health and wellbeing, and protection of the rights of those living with mental health conditions.

“May I inform you that mental health as a universal human right is one of the core objectives of the National Mental Health Act 2021.

“The objective 2 of the Act focused on the promotion and protection of the fundamental human right and freedom of those affected with mental health conditions and ensure that their rights is guaranteed while the objective 3 focused on ensuring a better quality of life through access to an integrated well planned effective and efficiently delivered mental health services in Nigeria”,.

The Minister further hinted that the Ministry is currently in the process of the development of an Implementation Road Map for the newly enacted National Mental Health Act.

This document, he said, will be finalized and validated before the end of the year.

Continuing, he said “When completed , it would be the guiding document for the phased implementation of the provisions of the Act thus setting the pace for the transformation of the delivery of mental health services in Nigeria.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Health through the National Mental Health Programme in collaboration with the relevant partners and stakeholders have finalized and validated the National Mental Health Policy and National Suicide Prevention Strategic Framework taking into consideration the emerging mental health issues such the increasing spate of suicide substance abuse and suicide among our youths, mental health of young people as well as integration of mental health into Emergency Preparedness and Response(EPR) and humanitarian settings.

“When the implementation of these strategic documents begins, no doubt , it would be a renewed hope for the mental health of all Nigerians.

“There is need for more concerted system-wide and multi-sectoral collaboration to drive the mental health agenda for the country.

“We are indeed grateful to all our partners among which are World Health Organization(WHO), International Organization for Migration(IOM), The Leprosy Mission Nigeria(TLMN), CBM Global Disability Inclusion, Clinton Health Access Initiative(CHAI),Jpiego, the civil society Organizations, and professional bodies for their enormous support to the Ministry towards the efforts to improving the mental health and wellbeing of all people in Nigeria

“There is no doubt that the narrative about mental health in Nigeria is greatly improving. This is as a result of our various collective efforts. We shall improve on this momentum and I promise that we shall not disappoint your expectations in this regard”,.

The theme for the 2023 World Mental Health Day is ‘Mental health is a universal human right’’.