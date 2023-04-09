Men’s Health Summit :Kemak Foundation creates awareness and recipe to related health challenges

CLEMENT NNACHI, Abakaliki

A Non-Governmental Organization /NGO known as Kemak Foundation for Enhancing Sustainable Livelihood has organized an online Men’s Health Summit, geared towards creating public awareness and solutions to male Related health challenges in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital.

The Health Summit with over 100 participants has as its theme *Men Related Health Challenges*, was organized through Zoom and featured presentations by medical experts.

Various health issues affecting the menfolk analyzed/remedies proffered by medical experts at the meeting include Erectile Dysfunction, Sexually Transmitted Diseases, Prostate Cancer and Health Reproductive System issues.

In a welcome speech, the Executive Director of Kemak Foundation Dr. Makuachukwu Ojide said that the foundation was founded to make life better for individuals and vulnerable members of society.

*Let us focus on medical health, early preventive measures, check-ups are proactive measures that need urgent practices*

According to him, *the objective of the summit was to create awareness of key men-related health challenges, expose participants to possible solutions and preventive measures*

He outlined the NGO areas of focus to include Public Health Promotion, educational enhancement programme, climatic change, youths mentorship scheme, and social economic issues among others.

In a lecture by Dr. Samson Adeleke, Head Medical Unit International Institution of Tropical Agriculture /IITA Ibadan, noted that one of the challenges men encounter consistently, especially from 40 years and above, was the inability to achieve an erection inspite of sexual desire.

Dr. Adeleke identified Organic/medical causes such as Stress, Depression, poor self-esteem, Psychogenic, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension and Kidney Disease as causes of the ailment.

*Other causes include risky lifestyles, smoking, excessive alcoholic intake, Drug abuse, Sedentary and over weight*

Dr. Adeleke urged the menfolk to exercise regularly, seek regular medical attention and avoid indulging in unnecessary lifestyles.

Other men-related health challenges discussed and solutions proffered by the Key Speaker include Testicular Paris, Prostate Cancer, Prostate Enlargement, Prostatic Cancer and sexually transmitted Diseases among others.

*Men must shun keeping multiple sex partners, avoid intake of alcohol, smoking, observance of dietary modifications*

Earlier while making presentations on the topic *Role of Social Media in tackling men-related health challenges, the Editor of Champion Newspaper Nigeria Mr. Ugo Amadi, harps on the need for its proper usage in communicating Public Health messages.

*Social Media is part of our life in this modern dispensation, it is imperative that we must use it positively in communicating messages, especially in Public Health*

*To educate, inform people on Public Health, wẹ use social media to mobilize and facilitate behavioural change/lifestyle*

Mr. Amadi, however, cautioned that a lot of messages on Social Media, turn out to be mis-information and urged people to be wary of such.

Other Speakers who made contributions during the meeting include Mr. Udochukwu Aghor, a Consultant Family Physician Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki, Dr. Uche Egbujo of International Medicine Specialist USA, and the Moderator For Chiedozie Ojide, of AE-FUTHA Ebonyi Nigeria among others.

