MENOPAUSE AND YOU

Chinwe Ifezulike-Odita.

Menopause is largely dreaded by women but it is only a natural process of life just like puberty and old age. It is also a woman’s thing. Men do not go through Menopause. I remember the late Redd Foxx in the sitcom “Stanford and Sons ” telling his son that he had menopause and when the son told him he couldn’t have it because it was a woman’s thing, Redd said ” I must have caught it from a woman” No, menopause is not a disease and neither is it a sexually transferrable disease like gonorrhea , syphilis or HIV. It is not a dreaded disease like cancer or diabetes. It is simply that time in a woman’s life when her reproductive hormones begin to shut down, In other words, her monthly menstrual flow ends and her ovaries no longer produce eggs.

Now there are symptoms that follow this natural process and in some people( because our bodies are different, these symptoms may be more severe than it is in some other people. It is actually because of these symptoms that a lot of myths surround menopause. People view menopausal women as irritable, cantankerous and unfriendly. This need not be so.

Every woman should know that self care, diet and peace of mind can determine, the degree of the symptoms you have during menopause. Some older women will tell you that menopause is no picnic but like explained before , symptoms differ. There are some women who sail through menopause happily without any changes in their behaviour. Menopause means a decline in estrogen levels and this can wreak havoc on body and mind if the person is unprepared. Before going further, it might be pertinent to mention here that menopause normally occurs in women between the ages of 45 to 55. However there are always exceptions to this , so you find some women have early menopause and can start having symptoms as early as 35 years or even 30 years. Some other women may not experience menopause until they are almost 60 years. Medical science has not been able to explain why this is so but just like in every human thing, there will always be people that fall outside the general categorization.

Some of the common symptoms of menopause include: hot flashes, vaginal dryness, sleep disturbance, whole body fatigue, night sweats, osteoporosis, insomnia and hair dryness. Others may include anxiety, dry skin, irritability, low libido, moodiness.

Because menopause is really not a disease, treatment tends to focus on symptomatic reliefs, thus for hot flashes, one may be advised to stay hydrated always and to wear airy clothes. It might also be advisable to invest in a small portable fan, bathe as many times as possible during hot seasons and take deep breathing exercises.

For vaginal dryness, usually topical lubricants or oestrogen oral hormone therapy may be used. According to Halle Sarpenstein RD, a clinical dietician at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, during menopause, women tend to gain fat while losing muscle mass. “It’s however not fat that you can pinch but visceral fat that surrounds your organs”. She goes on to add that an increase in visceral fat makes you more susceptible to heart disease, hypertension and insulin resistance, which can lead to diabetes.

She advises that” eating balanced diet that includes plenty of fruits, vegetables and whole grains will not only prevent weight gain, but also help alleviate menopausal symptoms”.

Pre- menopausal women and women experiencing menopause are therefore expected to practice self care and adjust their diets. The best foods to eat at this time include dark leafy vegetables, brightly hued ones like carrots, tomatoes and bell peppers. Also fruits like mangoes, cashew which are loaded with powerful antioxidants.

Fatty fish for Omega 3 fatty acids is also recommended.

Protein helps the body hang unto muscle so Sarpenstein advises that pre-menopausal women and menopausal women should eat plenty of high protein foods like fish, poultry, legumes , nuts and seeds.

Other healthy fruits like Bananas, apples, avocado etc can help too. All these foods are rich in nutrients and disease fighting chemicals.

Lastly but not the least important, mild exercises like walking, dancing and stretching will help to keep your weight in check and staying hydrated will help flush out toxins and absorb nutrients.

It is also important to note that having a loving and supportive spouse helps women pass through menopause smoothly. Having money is equally important so save up for your old age while you are still young and remember, self care is key.

Until next week, please take care of yourselves women and do write in to ask questions or comment on our topics.