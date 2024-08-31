MEMAN task FG  on quality growth  for Solar Energy Sector by Year 2030

UGO AMADI

As a way to ensure significant growth for the renewable sector, the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) has called on the federal government and other critical stakeholders to guarantee quality growth for solar energy sector by the year 2030.

According to the group, the solar energy holds immense potential to transform Nigeria’s energy landscape, with applications ranging from home systems to large-scale utility projects.

As part of its Competency Centre Series, MEMAN yesterday hosted a webinar focusing on renewable energy and the energy transition through solar energy in Nigeria. The event provided an opportunity for stakeholders across the energy sector to discuss the potential and challenges of solar energy adoption in Nigeria.

In her keynote address, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe, Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, emphasized the importance of collaboration among various stakeholders, including government agencies, to advocate for policies supporting the growth of the solar energy sector in Nigeria.

Kosegbe highlighted the transformative potential of renewable energy, particularly solar, wind, and hydro, in meeting Nigeria’s energy needs while reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

According to her, Lagos State has set an ambitious target to generate 50 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, with initiatives like the “Solar for All” program playing a crucial role in achieving this goal. She stressed the need for continued investment in infrastructure, supportive policies, and collaboration to sustain the growth of renewable energy in Lagos and across Nigeria.

In his presentation, Engr. Sulu Ibrahim, Head Renewable Energy at the Energy Commission of Nigeria said stakeholders in this sector should focused on advancing solar photovoltaic (PV) technology in Nigeria. According to him, Solar PV Technology holds immense potential to transform Nigeria’s energy landscape, with applications ranging from home systems to large-scale utility projects.

Adding that Advancing Solar Technologies is a critical need to adopt the latest solar technologies to ensure cost-effectiveness and value for money. He pointed out the importance of policy documents such as the National Energy Policy and the Renewable Energy Action Plan in guiding the development of solar energy was underscored.

“Local Content and Mineral Resources and strategic use of Nigeria’s mineral resources, such as lithium, is crucial for supporting local content and driving the renewable energy industry” Ibrahim said.

The Panel Discussions and Presentations at the event, addressed the various aspects of solar energy, including: Standards and Certification: The need for enforcing standards for solar equipment and the certification of installers to ensure quality and safety in solar projects.

Technological Innovations: Exploration of advancements such as bifacial solar panels, nanotechnology coatings, and perovskite solar cells, which are enhancing the efficiency and durability of solar systems.

Regulatory and Policy Insights: Updates on regulatory changes, including the liberalization of Nigeria’s power sector and new regulations supporting mini-grids and embedded solar plants.

Challenges and Opportunities: The session highlighted challenges such as high installation costs and the need for financial incentives, while also noting the significant growth potential for the solar sector by 2030.

Prospects and Next Steps: The webinar concluded with a discussion on future steps for advancing the solar energy sector in Nigeria: Enhanced Regulatory Frameworks: Continued development of regulatory frameworks to support solar energy adoption and integration into the national grid.

Public-Private Partnerships: The importance of collaboration between the public and private sectors in driving investment and innovation in renewable energy.

Capacity Building and Research: Ongoing efforts to build capacity, promote research, and raise public awareness of the benefits of solar energy.