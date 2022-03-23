Champion Newspapers Limited


Meeting SDG goals: Zulum disburses N62.7m to 846 business owners, labourers

By Peter
Governor Zulum of Borno State.
2
AHMED MARI, Maiduguri
As part of efforts of meeting  goals one and two of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), and  socio-economic recovery from Boko Haram insurgency, the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana  Zulum, has disbursed  N62.750 million to 846 elders and labourers providing services at Bolori Stores, a popular area in Maiduguri where trailers offload and move variety of wholesale food and non-food products from Borno to other parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries.
This was in continuation of Governor Zulum’s  economic recovery aimed at enhancing livelihoods and building resilience of citizens ravaged with over a decade insurgency, as part of counter-insurgency measures.
Flagging off the distribution exercise at the Bolori stores on Tuesday,  Governor Zulum said out  the 846 beneficiaries, 409 elderly low income persons operating around the stores are  to get  N100,000 each, totaling N40.9 million., while N50,000 each was presented  to 437 younger labourers made up of 387 men and 50 women, totaling N21.8 million.
The Governor urged the recipients to use the cash for micro businesses with a view to increasing their sources of income.
He also described the labourers as highly- productive population whose line of work helps in making available basic necessities needed by all categories of citizens across Borno State.
He further pointed out  that their activities significantly contributed to the state’s economy, stressing. that many trailers arrive and depart Bolori Stores everyday to bring in food and non-food items into Borno State and move similar products to other parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries.
Such activities, Zulum said, contributed to the state’s economy.
Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Sports and Youths Empowerment, Hon. Saina Buba, whose Ministry coordinated the intervention, said Zulum had supervised similar empowerment programmes in different parts of the state.
Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mallam Abubakar Bulama, who was full of gratitude to the Governor, thanked the Governor and prayed that God would continue to reward, guide and protect him.
He said most of them were receiving such amount of money for the first time and  promised to make good use of the gesture.

 

 

 

