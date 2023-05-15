Meet Brighttheseer, the Nigerian seer who predicted Tinubu’s victory since June 2022

ISAAC NGUMAH

The 2023 presidential election in Nigeria had stirred numerous prophecies from acclaimed prophets and prophetess.

Many of these prophets suffered heavy mockery after the election results were announced.

Many known ‘Men and Women of God’ had predicted victory for the Labour Party (LP), Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

However, when the election came to an end, Obi lost his presidential bid as INEC announced Bola Tinubu as the President-elect.

The shocking emergence of Tinubu as the President-elect stirred numerous controversy and questions in the minds of many.

Did these prophets really hear from God? If yes, did the APC conquer the Will of God.?

Or perhaps, these prophets may have based their predictions on the growing popularity of Peter Obi as the third force in the presidential election.

The Prophecy by Brighttheseer

Very few self-acclaimed ‘men and women of God’ predicted the outcome of the election correctly.

Among them is the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, otherwise known as Brighttheseer. Months ago, she revealed the identity of the next president of Nigeria.

The seer once rightly prophesied that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) would win the Anambra governorship election.

Now, a video capturing the moment she said that the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been divinely saddled with the leadership of the country has emerged.

In her prophecy, Brighttheseer recounts that last year June, while she prayed to God earnestly to give Nigeria the right leader, the Spirit said to her that leadership is a destiny one comes with.

“The spirit said that Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu is born to be a leader of many black people with different languages and cultures, that when his late Biological mum was alive, before she took in with his pregnancy, that they used to call her ‘Iya Oba.

Even when Tinubu was young, seers and spiritualists saw him as a leader,”

Igbo Presidency and the 2023 Elections

“We live in a world where people carry emotion and with the 2023 general elections drawing close, people are investing emotions in it.

Painfully it is not about emotions.”

This is what the spirit of God told me. If it is to be a physical thing, as an Igbo person, I would say ok; let us have our own president at the seat of power, but being a spiritual person, I understand that the spiritual controls the physical. It is not that I woke up to say what the Lord said to me when he didn’t say. My records are there.

Tinubu’s Destiny

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is born a leader and Peter Obi is born very famous.

The Spirit said that with the way things are that Tinubu is in the middle and that he is destined to bring the North, South, Eastern and Western parts of Nigeria together. He will win the 2023 election with more than 35 to 40 per cent votes.”

The Spirit said that he will win the election because it is spiritually destined that he will make Nigeria gradually reunite.”

Brighttheseer’s earlier predictions on elections:

Brighttheseer said the Spirit of God told her in 2015/2019 that Muhammed Buhari would become Nigeria president and it came to pass.

And in 2021 she predicted that Soludo wouldl win Anambra governorship election even when a Court disqualified him as a candidate. And it came to pass.

In addition to Tinubu’s own, she also predicted that Sanwolu will also win Lagos state Governorship election for second term.

And it also came to pass.

