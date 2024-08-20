Meek Angeles Integrated Concept mourns Chief Iwuanyanwu’s passing

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The staff and management of Meek Angela Integrated Concept Nig. Ltd are deeply saddened by the passing of Engineer Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, a renowned statesman and patriarch of the Iwuanyanwu family.

In a telephone interview, CEO Deborah Job expressed her shock and sadness at the news, saying, “I received the news of Chief Iwuanyanwu’s passing with a deep sense of loss and a broken heart.”

Job extended her heartfelt condolences to the Iwuanyanwu family, the staff and management of Daily Champion newspapers, and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide organization, where Chief Iwuanyanwu served as President General.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu’s demise is a great loss to our nation, and his contributions to journalism, education, and community development will be deeply missed,” she said.

“May the memories of his remarkable life, legacy, and achievements bring comfort and strength to the family during this difficult time. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Job also acknowledged Chief Iwuanyanwu’s significant contributions to the development of the nation, particularly in education, politics, and community service, which will be greatly missed. “His legacy will continue to inspire future generations,” she added.

The CEO prayed for God to grant the family the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, saying, “May his soul rest in peace.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng